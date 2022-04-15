Summer Time Rendering – Release Date, Cast, and Plot in 2022

The most lovely settings in fiction are frequently the hiding places for some dark secrets. “Summer Time Rendering,” a new anime series, revolves around this concept. If you appreciate a suspenseful mystery with plenty of jumps scares and gore, as well as “Naruto”-style action, you won’t want to miss this when it debuts.

“Summer Time Rendering” is an adaptation of Yasuki Tanaka’s manga series, which ran from October 2017 to February 2021 and was published in 13 volumes. The initial statement was made in the book’s 139th and last issue, so fans didn’t have to wait long to find out whether the manga will be adapted into an anime. A live-action adaptation and a real-life escape room are also in the works (via Otaku Art).

Many more details concerning “Summertime Rendering” have become available after the final issue was published. Everything we know thus far about the upcoming anime series is included below.

When will Summer Time Rendering become available?

The official Twitter account for the upcoming anime adaptation of “Summer Time Rendering” indicated that the show would premiere in 2022. Since the majority of anime series are released in Japan in either the Winter (January) or Summer (July) seasons, “Summer Time Rendering” appears to be on track to follow suit. Because the series takes place in the summer, a summer release seems like a good bet — though that’s just speculation at this stage (via Anime Troop).

The English-language streaming rights for “Summer Time Rendering” have yet to be picked up by American networks. A live-action adaptation of the anime is also in the works, according to the “Summer Time Rendering” Twitter account, though no date has been set.

More details on all forthcoming release dates should become accessible in the next months, if not early in 2022. It will undoubtedly be one of the most eagerly awaited anime shows of 2022 until it premieres.

Summer Time Rendering’s cast: who’s who?

Thus far, no voice performers for “Summer Time Rendering” have been disclosed, so any conjecture is just that. At this moment, the only thing that can be done is guess which manga characters will feature in the anime.

Shinpei, the brooding protagonist of the story, and his two childhood friends, Ushio and Mio, are three obvious candidates. Although the book begins with Shinpei traveling to his hometown to attend Ushio’s burial, she remains a major character for the reasons listed below. Hiruko/Haine, the story’s main villain, and Shidehiko Hishigata, the shadow who often assumes the shape of a mystery one-eyed girl, are two other key characters. The Tres Magia, a gang of magical girls on a mission to preserve the planet, are another option. Tetsu Totsumura, Tokiko Hishigata, and Ginjirou Nezu are some of the names on the list.

In the following months, casting information for these characters is likely to become available.

Summer Time Rendering has a plot. What is it?

Shinpei Ajiro is a young guy who moved in with his childhood best friends, sisters Ushio and Mio Kofune when his parents died when he was young. Shinpei comes to his birthplace of Wakayama City on Hitogashima’s island to attend Ushio’s funeral. Soon after, he learns that many of the locals are afflicted with a mysterious “Shadow illness,” which is linked to Ushio’s and his parents’ deaths. As Shinpei delves more into the enigma, he finds that he has the ability to travel back in time and avert Ushio’s death–but only if he can navigate numerous time loops (via Otaku Art).

“Summer Time Rendering” is a supernatural mystery thriller featuring horror and action themes. While there’s lots of suspense in the plot, there’s also a lot of action.