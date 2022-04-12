Spy x Family Episode 2 – Updates on Release Date, Cast, and Plot in 2022

The majority of new anime series debuted last week, kicking off the Spring anime airing calendar.

There’s plenty of wonderful anime to get dug into, from Rising of the Shield Hero and Kaguya-Sama to Skeleton Knight in Another World and Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie.

However, the co-production of Tatsuya Endo’s blockbuster manga, Spy x Family, is undoubtedly the most important series on the new slate.

The show premiered last weekend to rave reviews around the world, but when will Spy x Family episode 2 air?

EPISODE 2 OF SPY X FAMILY: RELEASE DATE AND TIME

On Saturday, April 16th, both locally in Japan and globally for online streaming, the second episode of Spy x Family will be broadcast.

TXN, a Japanese television network, is airing the new anime adaption first. Fans in South and Southeast Asia may watch the series on Muse Communication, while fans outside Asia can watch it on Crunchyroll.

As part of Crunchyroll’s seasonal sampler format, the first three episodes will be available to view for free. Any episode that airs after April 31st, however, will not be available for free watching, so if you aren’t already a Crunchyroll subscriber, it’s critical to keep up with the latest episodes.

HOW MANY EPISODES WILL THE FIRST SEASON CONTAIN?

The Spy x Family Japanese website revealed the season 1 Blu-Ray DVD releases for the new anime series this week.

Six DVD volumes will be issued over the next year, with the last volume confirmed to cover up to episode 25.

Season 1 of Spy x Family, on the other hand, will air those 25 episodes over two consecutive courses, i.e. three-month seasonal programming blocks.

In layman’s words, Spy x Family season 1 part one will consist of 12 episodes (April–June), with part two following later in the year with 13 more episodes.

Although a release date for season 1 part two has yet to be determined, the anime is scheduled to return during the Fall programming schedule (October – December).

On July 20th, 2022, Volume 1: Episodes 1-4 will be released.

On September 21st, 2022, Volume 2: Episodes 5-8 will be released.

On November 16th, 2022, Volume 3: Episodes 9-12 will be released.

Episodes 13-1, Volume 4, January 18th, 2023

Episodes 17-20, Volume 5, March 15th, 2023

Episodes 21–25, Volume 6, May 17th, 2023

Episode 12 of Spy x Family season 1 should air on Saturday,

June 25th, unless there are any last-minute alterations to the program.

Spy x Family was undoubtedly the most widely anticipated new anime series of the Spring broadcast slate, with a fantastic first reaction from fans. Thankfully, the premiere episode met, and in many ways even exceeded the global community’s expectations.

The series has a 9.2/10 on IMDB and a 9.03/10 on MyAnimeList after only one episode. Surprisingly, the MyAnimeList score has already been compiled from over 38,000 individual reviews, making it the highest-rated and most-reviewed anime on the new slate!

In fact, all of the reviews on IMDB to date have been positive, with titles such as “Well paced and amusing Pilot,” “Ngl, this was quite unusual,” “fire,” and “Anya cuteeee!!!.” Furthermore, the show has been trending on Google Trends every day since last Friday, with fans all around the world eager to learn everything they can about the new show.