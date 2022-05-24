Spare Me Great Lord Anime Release Date: Everything You Need To Know!

A fun and exciting adventure!

Lu Shu, our vivacious protagonist, had driven us all insane with his hilarious and stunning exploits as he delved deeper into his development in an unconventional manner. Will there be a Spare Me Great Lord Anime Season 2 now that the first season of Spare Me, Great Lord!, also known as Da Wang Rao Ming, has ended?

Thankfully, despite the lack of an official announcement, Tencent Animation’s Weibo page has stated that Spare Me Great Lord Anime Season 2 aka’Da Wang Rao Ming’ will be released to continue the story where it left us all.

Spare Me Great Lord has become one of the most acclaimed Chinese anime due to the incredible animation, especially in the opening sequence and selected action scenes, despite the quality variations.

So, that’s everything we know about the upcoming season.

What Will the Release Date Be for the Chinese Anime Spare Me Great Lord Season 2?

Although no official release date has been set as of this writing, the official Da Wang Rao Ming or Spare Me Great Lord anime blog has posted a slew of promos and images from the final episode, which were then shared on Tencent Video Animation’s Weibo page.

According to this action, viewers should look out for the continuation of the story in Da Wang Rao Ming or Spare Me Great Lord anime Season 2.



We believe it now makes sense, especially given how the first season ended. We don’t know when the Spare Me Great Lord anime Season 2 will be released because Season 1 was released on December 3, 2021. Season 2 is expected to be released in early 2023, according to internal sources.

What New Adventures Will There Be in the Story of Spare Me Great Lord Season 2?

Hui Shuohua De Zhouzi’s Chinese web novel of the same name serves as the inspiration for the series. It follows a similar cultivation storyline to many other Donghua, but this time the Protagonist gains strength by disturbing others’ bad thoughts and impressions. That strikes me as both strange and amusing. From having a shameless Hero to all the shenanigans and common tropes that we see in a lot of different series, it’s a familiar journey from start to finish. Lu Shu, an orphan, has a story to tell. He is a metahuman undergoing transformations in himself, his country, and the planet at the dawn of the magical era.

Observe as Lu Shu embarks on a quest to refine his unusual abilities with his sister, the lovely and dynamic Lu Xiaoyu. Along the way, they’ll encounter extraordinary elements, obstacles, and even the country’s most powerful people.

To defeat his never-ending list of opponents and competitors, he’ll employ all of his abilities. Though we agree that Da Wang Rao Ming had flaws that outweighed its strengths at times, I think it’s amazing that Chinese animation has continued to improve over time.

Many have claimed that Da Wang Rao Ming’s only redeeming feature is its opening sequence, and while this is true in some ways, the series has been evolving, which is something I am looking forward to seeing when Da Wang Rao Ming or Spare Me Great Lord anime Season 2 is released. Let’s see what the second season has in store.

Season 2 of the Spare Me Great Lord anime: What Else Do We Know?

Following the first season, the story will continue. As a result, we can expect the main cast of the spare me great lord anime season 2 to include Lu Shu, Lu Xiaoyu, Cao Qingci, Li Xianyi, Nie Ting with Shi Xuejin, and a slew of other fantastic characters.

The Longhua was created by Big Firebird Animation, which has previously worked on shows such as The Demonic King Who Chases His Wife and Planting Manual.



If you haven’t already seen the donghua, it will be available for a full marathon on the Tencent Video app on February 18 to commemorate its successful run. So look around!

Trailer!

Spare Me Great Lord anime season 2 has no trailer because there isn’t much information available. So, let’s take a look at the season 1 trailer to refresh our memories of this hilarious and action anime.