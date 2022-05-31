Somali and The Forest Spirit Season 2 Release Date: Is Series Confirmed This Year!

The anime series ‘Somari and the Forest Spirit’ (Somari to Mori no Kamisama) is based on Yako Kureishi’s fantasy manga series of the same name.

It was made into an anime and aired from January 9 through March 26, 2020, by Satelight and HORNETS.

With Yako Gureishi’s current health, is it still possible to have a second season of the manga?

When can we expect the second season of Somali and the Forest Spirit?

From June 26 2022 of next year, an animated version of the manga will air on Satelight and HORNETS.

Is There a Season 2 of “Somali and the Forest Spirit?” We’re unable to give you an exact release date for Season 2 at this time due to a lack of information. There has been no official announcement of a second season for this anime. Crunchyroll streamed the anime from June 26, 2020.



So far, there’s been no word on whether or not the show will be renewed for a second season. Season 2 of ‘Somali and the Forest Spirit’ is now in jeopardy following the cancellation of the manga (on which it is based) in June 2020.

What Effect Will the Cancellation of ‘Somali and The Forest Spirit Season 2’ Have on The Future of The Manga?

Anime adaptations, as you may be aware, are frequently produced in order to increase the popularity of a manga series. An anime series’ popularity is a primary goal in order to encourage anime fans to purchase the series’ source material. It’s possible that the show won’t be renewed for a second season after the manga series was canceled.



Are We Going to See Season 2 Of “Somali And The Forest Spirit“?

Season 2’s release date is still uncertain due to the precarious state of production. Crunchyroll aired the show from January 9 through March 26, 2020.

We’ll Have to Keep Checking Back for More Information.

There is enough material for a second season, but is it enough?

Six volumes of the manga have been published so far in serial form, and the first season pretty much-covered everything. A follow-up season is no longer possible because the manga has been canceled.

Somari to Mori no Kamisama ran from April 2015 to October 2019. Creator Yako Gureishi’s failing health was to blame for the last-minute cancellation.

Is Season 2 of ‘Somali and The Forest Spirit’ Possible?

It’s a 12-episode anime series that follows the father-daughter relationship between Somali and Golem, a forest-protecting automaton.

Spirits, goblins, and other dangerous creatures populate the anime’s world. As a result, the human race has fled into hiding and is on the verge of extinction. Golem discovers Somali in the forest one day. In the end, Golem acted as a defender of Somalia. Golem, who knows he only has a year to live, makes every effort to locate Somali and the other humans who are still alive.



Chapter 31 of Volume 6 of the manga series was adapted for Episode 12. It’s a little different from the original story’s ending. When Golem tries to leave Somalia with Oni, the final emotional scene shows him realizing that he has feelings. If the show is renewed, it is likely that the remaining chapters of Volume 6 of the manga will be adapted.

Oni, Somali, and Golem arrive at a poor village in Chapter 32. They made friends with the locals and begged Golem to stay and help them restore their forest’s ecosystem.

The Official Trailer for “Somali and The Forest Spirit”

Season 2 of ‘Somali and the Forest Spirit’ has yet to be confirmed, but in the meantime, here is the official trailer for season 1.