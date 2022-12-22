Is Solo Leveling Season 1 Anime Coming in 2023? Updates on Release Date & Plot

It’s fair to say that Solo Leveling is the most well-known manhwa in the field and was crucial in popularizing Korean comic stories all over the world. The best manhwa ever created is undoubtedly this one. With a score of 8.7/10 from more than 394,000 people, it is rated #1 on Myanimelist’s top manhwa list.

Solo Leveling has become one of the greatest manhwas ever since its debut in 2018. It quickly rose to the top spot for most-read webcomics on the internet. Its anime version was eagerly anticipated by millions of fans worldwide.

Fans of the Solo Leveling video game series are so passionate about it that they have created a petition on change.org to demand an anime adaptation. Fans will be so happy to know that Crunchyroll has decided to make an anime version of the well-known webcomic.

Solo Leveling Season 1 Release Date

At the Crunchyroll Animation Expo 2022 Industry Panel, the original manhwa artist DUBU (REDICE Studio) officially confirmed Solo Leveling anime, with a 2023 premiere date.

Because insider information led us to believe that an anime was going to be produced in 2022, our guesses turned out to be accurate. The Solo Leveling anime is approaching faster than anticipated.

On 4th July 2022, a promotional poster and an official trailer was posted on Crunchyroll Anime Expo’s official Twitter account along with the release date and crew announcement.

Aside from that, a lot more information has been released, including the fact that A-1 Pictures will be in charge of production, Tomoko Sudo will design the characters, and Shunsuke Nakashige will direct the anime adaptation.

In addition, 12 episodes from the first season will be accessible on Netflix, Crunchyroll (with English subtitles), and Aniplex.

Cast & Crew

The series will be directed by Shunsuke Nakashige, and the script will be written by Noboru Kimura. Hiroyuki Sawano, who has previously created the soundtrack for anime classics including Attack on Titan, The Seven Deadly Sins, and Kill La Kill, will be responsible for the music for this project.

Here are the members of the core production team:

Original Work: Solo Leveling by DUBU (REDICE Studio), Chugong, h-goon

Director: Shunsuke Nakashige

Head Writer: Noboru Kimura

Character Designer: Tomoko Sudo

Music: Hiroyuki Sawano

Animation Studio: A-1 Pictures

What to Expect from Solo-Leveling Anime?

A tiny fraction of the population has developed superhuman abilities to protect against monsters after the appearance of portals often referred to as “gates” between the world of humans and monsters.

Sung Jin-woo, the story’s main character, belongs to the lowest tier of hunters and is the least effective hunter in all of South Korea, only slightly more powerful than a regular human.

Only a select number of the hunters manage to live and escape when they find themselves stuck in an especially dangerous and unusual twin dungeon one day. Sung Jin-woo “dies,” but he succeeds in completing every challenge in this dungeon.

He then discovers that he has transformed into a reawakened “participant” who can now view an interface showing him missions, stats, stock, retailers, and ranges, as well as the unique ability to become exponentially stronger. He then wakes up in a hospital.

Sung Jin-Woo embarks on a journey to become the world’s best hunter and unravel the mystery of the monster world. Sung Jinwoo was the weakest and hardly made a living in the realm of Hunters with special magical skills.

The tremendous power of “Player” that life bestowed upon him, however, gave him the chance to demonstrate his strength. But enormous power also comes with great responsibility. As a result, he sets out on a quest to level up his system and achieve world dominance.

Trailer

The official Solo Leveling anime adaptation trailer has been made available. The manhwa has fantastic animation with tonnes of amazing items and fights, thanks in part to fan-made animations and the tale teaser by D&C Webtoon.