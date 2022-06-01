So Im Aspider so What Season 2 Release Date: Is This Series Coming in 2022!

The plot was first presented to the public as a short novel, which was well welcomed by the public, prompting the production of a manga and anime adaptation of the show. Okino Baba wrote the novel, and Okino Baba collaborated with Yuichiro Momose to create the manga adaptation. The show is well-liked, with a 7.4 out of 10 rating on my anime list. The program is about an accident that causes all of the students at a high school to die, with the majority of them being reincarnated in another world save for one unfortunate girl who is reincarnated as a spider in the world’s deadliest dungeon and her survival there. The first season of the show finished in 2021, and there has been much speculation about a second season on the internet. The show has been renewed for a second season, which we are delighted to announce. The comic still has a lot of content that can be easily animated. Though the second season’s time frame isn’t short, we’ll have to wait a little longer for the spider story to return.

‘So I’m a Spider, So What?’ will there be a sequel? What about a second season?

‘So I’m a Spider, So What?’ has yet to be renewed for season 2 by Kadokawa, Studio Millepensee, or any other firm involved in its production.

The isekai anime garnered mixed reviews, with a MyAnimeList rating of 7.45. Fans need not be concerned, though, because the anime’s streaming popularity may imply that season 2 will be released.



On the Chinese streaming platform Bilibili, ‘I’m a Spider, So What?’ had over 200 million views. TenSura: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 received only 180 million views in comparison. Negative reviews may be mitigated by the show’s high viewership. As a result, there’s a good likelihood that season 2 will be released shortly for anime enthusiasts.

On January 18, 2022, the light novel series’ 16th and last book were released, however, season 2 still has lots of volumes to go.

Read More: Log Horizon Season 3 Release Date Will The Anime Return? All The Latest Details!

When is ‘So I’m a Spider, So What?’ going to be released? Is There a Season 2?

As of this writing, the anime has not been renewed; however, if it is, season 2 will most likely premiere in 2023.

Once the anime is officially renewed, we will update this page.

So ‘I’m a Spider, So What?’ is about the plot of a spider. What about a second season?

‘So I’m a Spider, So What?’ follows Shiraori (also known as Kumoko), a young girl who is reincarnated as Taratect, a spider-type monster in the world’s most terrible dungeon.

Kumoko is forced to combat frightening foes with only her human understanding until she gradually transforms into a more formidable beast.



Season 2 is expected to begin adapting the source material’s eighth volume.

Kumoko and her group continue their trek to the Demon Realm in this installment. Their journey, however, is cut short when they arrive in a Renxandt Empire village south of the Mystic Mountains, where an ogre causes havoc, compelling the Renxandt troops to intervene.

As additional information becomes available, we will update this page.

Read More: The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Anime Release Date: Everything You Need To Know!

‘What Does It Matter That I’m a Spider?’ When Will We See the Season 2 Official Trailer?

‘So I’m a Spider, So What?’ has yet to receive a second season renewal. As a result, the release of the official trailer may be delayed. As of this writing, we’re estimating a 2023 delivery date.

What is the best way for me to watch “So I’m a Spider, So What?”?

For those outsides of Asia who want to watch ‘So I’m a Spider, So What?,’ Crunchyroll has it available. The anime can be seen on the Ani-One YouTube channel and Bilibili by viewers in Southeast Asia and South Asia.