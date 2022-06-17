Slime Anime Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Thirty-six episodes have now been aired in the popular and amusing “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime” (Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken). For now, there is no word on whether or not the show will return for a third season.

According to its plot, the show revolves around the stabbing and resurrection of a 37-year-old man who is reincarnated as an animated slime. A darker, more ethically ambiguous second season was postponed because of the COVID-19 epidemic, which started in 2018. The seasons have been divided into two three-month chunks, with a new airing schedule in place. Instead of fans having to wait for the third season, they have to wait for the last 12 episodes of season two to air. In the meantime, here’s what we know about the future episodes of “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime.”

On the Third Season of That Time, I Got Reincarnated as A Slime

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’s second season aired in two parts, the first of which lasted from January 12 to March 30 of that year and was followed by the second season on March 30, 2021. The second season debuted on June 29, 2021, and wrapped up on September 21, 2021, with a total of 13 episodes.

You can read up on everything you need to know about the upcoming Isekai fantasy anime here. After the season 2 conclusion, the series was revealed to have a theatrical feature. An autumn 2022 release date has been selected for the picture. Season 3 of the anime has yet to receive an official announcement from Eight Bit, but the announcement of a film is fantastic news for fans who were hopeful the program would be resurrected.



Renewals of anime series are largely influenced by the previous season’s ratings and the show’s global fan base aside from the original material. This series has consistently ranked as one of the most popular shows in recent years, and its fan base has only expanded. During the first two seasons of the show, sixteen volumes of the same light novel series were covered, and there is still enough content for a few additional episodes.

We won’t learn about the third season’s renewal or release date until next year, given that the theatrical feature was announced shortly after the second season ended. Based on the above-provided information and previous season release trends, the third season of “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime” is scheduled to premiere around mid-2023.

The Season 3 Plot of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: What is it about?

Clayman has learned a few new techniques at the end of season 2, and Rimuru puts them all to use against him. Veldora is engaged in combat with Milim while the Demon Lord reverses the situation, making it impossible for her to save Clayman. For a time, Clayman’s newfound might makes him frightening, but Rimuru eventually triumphs, putting an end to the feud.

Clayman’s failure will have repercussions for the rest of Season 3. Those loyal to the Holy Empire of Lubelius, who stormed Rimuru under the command of Crusader troop captain Hinata Sakaguchi, will have to deal with the threat of retaliation from the protagonist’s army. Despite the perilous political circumstances, Hinata is expected to meet Rimuru. Once the political arrangements are in place, Rimuru will celebrate a major festival that includes a war tournament.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as A Slime (that Time I Got Reincarnated as A Slime Season 3)

Director Changes Were Made, Even Though the Cast Was Almost Entirely Unchanged.



That Time I Got Reincarnated as A Slime Director Nakayama Took Over from Kikuchi for The Second Season.

When the Anime Is Renewed for A Third Season, the Surviving Voice Actors Will Reprise Their Roles as The Show’s Most Beloved Protagonists.

This Is the English-Language Dubbing:

Rimuru (Brittney Karbowski), Great Sage (Mallorie Rodak), Gotta (Ryan Reynolds), Ranga (Tyson Rinehart), Shion (Michelle Rojas), and Sigurd (kent Williams) Are Some of The Most Notable Characters in The Film.

This Is How It Will Be Dubbed in Japanese.

Rimuru the Slime from Miho Okasaki, Great Sage from Megumi Toyoguchi, Hobgoblin Gotta from Asuna Tomari,

Wolfish Ranga from Chikahiro Kobayashi, Shion the Ogress from Mao Ichimichi, and Sigurd the Goblin Ruler from Kanehira Yamamoto Round out The Cast.

There Was a Time in My Life When I Was a Slime.

