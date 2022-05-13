Skeleton Knight in Another World Anime Season 7 Release Date Will the Anime Return? All the Latest Details!

Skeleton Knight in Another World is an upcoming anime series based on the same-named Japanese light novel series by Enki Hakari and drawn by KeG.

It began publication on the user-generated novel publishing website Shsetsuka ni Nar in October 2014. It was eventually acquired by Overlap, which has published eleven volumes under the Overlap Novels banner since June 2015.

On April 17, 2021, an anime television series adaptation was announced. Takeshi Kikuchi will supervise the series’ screenplay, Tru Imanishi will design the characters, and eba and Tsubasa Ito will compose the series’ music. The anime will be animated by Studio Kai and Hornets and directed by Katsumi Ono.

This season is jam-packed with new anime and blockbuster sequels that you should check out. As a result, keeping track of every anime will be difficult. That’s why we’ve put together this Skeleton Knight in Another World Release Schedule to keep track of the show’s episodes and air dates.

Season 7 of Skeleton Knight in Another World

Arc Lalatoya wakes up in an unfamiliar environment with an unfamiliar appearance. In his video game, he discovers himself as the avatar he chooses. He can’t figure out why he’s in another mystery realm, so he attempts to conceal it from as many people as possible. He comes into a group of bandits and attempts to follow them from afar in case he gets lost. He discovers, however, that the bandits are attempting to rape and harm two women.

Arc summons the fortitude to defeat those men and defend those women. The ladies he rescued were later discovered to be noblewomen, and he was offered a reward, which he declined. He was later issued a copper passport, allowing him to travel around the country. Arc decides to stay and explore the unknown land in search of more adventure.

Release Date And Time For Skeleton Knight in Another World Episode 7

The release date for Episode 6 of the series has been set for Thursday, May 19, 2022. Crunchyroll will have the new episode available after its official release.

To see the new episode as soon as it is released, follow the schedule below.

7:30 a.m. Pacific Time (May 19th)

9:30 a.m. (Central) (May 19th)

10:30 a.m. Eastern Time (May 19th)

3:30 p.m. in the United Kingdom (May 19th)

4:30 p.m. in Europe (May 19th)

8:00 p.m. in India (May 19th)

Time in Japan: 11:30 p.m. (May 19th)

Where Can I Watch Skeleton Knight in Another World Online?

Crunchyroll is now streaming the latest episodes of The Greatest Demon Lord Nobody in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil. On the Muse Asia YouTube channel, people in Southeast Asia can see it.

The episodes will first air on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS NTV local network channels before being released on online streaming sites within the next 1-2 hours.

The following is the release date for the same episode in your region:

6:30 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time

Eastern Time: 9:30 AM EST Central Time: 8:30 AM CDT

2:30 p.m. BST in the United Kingdom

7 p.m. IST in India

Trailer for Skeleton Knight in Another World

That's it! On june 7, 2022, we wish the anime well as it makes its way to our TV screens and streaming platforms.

We’ve got you covered, don’t worry! Stay tuned as we bring you all the details, news, and information you need to know about Skeleton Knight in Another World before its release.

The Anime’s Story

Arc awakens to find himself in the body of the character he was playing in an MMO. He is the Skeleton Knight, who appears to be a suit of armor on the exterior and a skeleton on the inside.

He could be mistaken for a monster and become a target if his identity is exposed!

To avoid drawing attention to himself, Arc decides to work as a mercenary. He is not, however, the type of man who can stand by and let bad things take place right in front of his eyes!

The Skeleton Knight’s unintended journey to make the world a better place has come in this isekai fantasy series!!