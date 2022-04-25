Shin Ikki Tousen Release Date Is Revealed!! Cast, Plot, Trailer And More Details

The “Ikki Tousen” manga series is one of the most well-known in the world of manga. If you start with the original, there have been a lot of other things that have come out over the years, including anime versions. Now it looks like many people will be able to get their hands on the most recent version, which is called “Shin Ikki Tousen,” which means “New Battle Vixens” in English.

As a manga, “Shin Ikki Tousen” first came out in a November 2015 issue of the Shonengahosha’s Young King magazine, which is a magazine for kids. An Ikki Tousen sequel is out, and it takes place in Japan, where seven high schools have set up home turfs. Each school has a fighter that has the spirit of soldiers from Ancient China nearly 2,000 years ago, and their fights will decide the fates of every place. However, this isn’t just a school rivalry, as the fights have the power to change how history is made.

You’re finally going to get to see more of the Battle Vixens after a decade. “Ikki Tousen” only aired for one season back in 2008. Everything we know about the “Shin Ikki Tousen” anime so far is in this list.

About Ikki Tousen

In North America, the manga series Battle Vixens is called Ikki Tousen. Yuji Shiozaki, who wrote and illustrated the manga, wrote and illustrated the manga.

When it first came out, it was published in the seinen manga magazine Comic Gum from April 2000 to August 2015, and the first tankbon came out in October 2000. There were 24 volumes available as of September 2015.

Hakufu goes to school and is almost forced to be someone she isn’t. She has to take a flower-arranging class and fails miserably at it, even though she wants to do well. She then meets her first real fight, which she follows outside.

As a result of her victory, her mother moves her from the city where she lives to Nanyo, where she meets a wide range of other fighters of all sizes. She wants to fight for the top spot. This then leads to the story of the young girl who wants to be a top fighter.

The Cast and Staff

As of right now, we can say for sure that the following Japanese voice actors are in the cast:

Ayaka Ohashi voices Chuubou .

Tanizaki played Asaemon Yamada in the movie.

You can think of Yuuko Kaida as Shimei Ryomou.

Nabatame is filmised as Unchou Kan’u.

Yuu Asakawa is Shiryuu Chou’s best friend.

Chiaki Takahashi who played Himiko in the movie,

Shin Ikki Tousen is directed by Rion Kujou, who made the storyboards for the Naruto TV show (Fall 2002). Studio Arms is in charge of the animation. The studio reportedly went bankrupt in 2020. This might be why they only made three episodes of the new martial arts show.

The Plot of Shin Ikki Tousen

The whole “Ikki Tousen” series is in the anime genre called “ecchi.” This is a type of story that deals with sexually charged and scandalous situations without ever going over the line into pornography. We think the “Shin Ikki Tousen” manga has a lot of these kinds of things, and we think the anime will, too.

As far as the story goes, it sounds like there will be a lot of the same things happening as in the past. Turf wars will happen, and it’s up to our main character to keep them at bay to keep the peace. If you want to watch the spinoff with your significant other, you probably don’t want to do it. There are likely to be fight scenes and shots of young women in skimpy clothes.

The Release Date of the Movie

The new Shin Ikki Tousen anime has gotten a new trailer and a new look at the show’s key art. On May 17, 2022, the anime will be out. Rion Kujo (Rogue Hero) is in charge of the anime, and the studio Arms (Elfen Lied) is making it.