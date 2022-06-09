Shimoneta Anime Season 2 Release Date: Is This Series Coming in 2022!

Numerous anime shows can be found online, although the genre is considerably more diversified than casual viewers may realize. [page needed] There are many actions and fantasy programs in the realm of Japanese animation, but there are also more lighthearted shows that deal with other issues important to Japan and its artists.

When it comes to language and behavior that the Japanese government considers morally questionable, “Shimoneta: A Boring World Where the Concept of Dirty Jokes Doesn’t Exist” or “Shimoneta” for short is set in the future. Wearing a tracker that monitors your language and movements is a requirement for every Japanese citizen. The story revolves around a young man who is persuaded to join a terrorist group in order to show his displeasure with the limits imposed by the Japanese government. Many are asking when the second season of “Shimoneta” would be released both in Japan and the United States following the first season.

What’s the Latest Word on Shimoneta Season 2’s Release Date?

“Shimoneta’s” second season has yet to be announced, and it’s entirely possible that the show will never return. The first season originally aired in 2015, thus it’s been quite a long since the show’s creative team was cooperating on the project. “Shimoneta” hasn’t been officially canceled, so it’s possible that the show will return at some point.

Japanese anime doesn’t follow the same tight TV schedule that many American shows do.

Instead, it’s conceivable for creative teams to take a vacation and work on other projects before returning to projects like “Shimoneta.” Although it’s uncertain whether the series will ever return, fans are anxious to discover more about the universe that the series is situated in and its characters. Although “Shimoneta” could return, it’s not known if there will be any additional releases or if the dubbed version will be available in the United States.

Read More: No Game No Life Anime Season 2: Confirmed Release Date, Trailer & Everything We Know in 2022!

The Cast of Shimoneta Season 2?

“Shimoneta,” like many other anime programs, has two sets of voice actors: one for the show’s original Japanese version and another for its English dub. After the first season of the Japanese version of the show was published, Miyu Matsuki, the actress who played Anna, died (via Anime News Network). That could be a factor in the lack of information on a potential third season of the show.

The loss of Matsuki’s voice as Anna is sorrow, but if the show’s makers decided to continue with another season, it’s probable that they’ll be able to find a substitute. Yusuke Kobayashi as Tanukichi Okuma and Shizuka Ishigami as Ayame Kajô for the Japanese version and Josh Grelle (Tanukichi Okuma), Jamie Marchi (Ayame Kajô), and Monica Rial (Anna) for the English-language version will likely stay if the show returns for a second season, according to IMDb. First, the Japanese version of the show would be dubbed into English.

Read More: Death Note Sequel Anime Release Date: Is Series Confirmed This Year!

What Is the Plot of Season 2 of Shimoneta?

The second season’s plot has yet to be finalized because the show has not been renewed. Volumes one and two of the light novel were covered in the first season’s 12 episodes. A second season of the series would have enough material to work with, considering there are 12 novels in the series.

An old home containing obscene and vulgar artifacts is discovered at the end of the first season, which brings the show to a close. Writing about these gems is a great opportunity for future stories because the show’s main characters are all confident that they’ll return one day. There’s a lot of stuff to work with, but it’s not obvious if there’s enough interest to keep the show going. Fans will have to make do with the 12 episodes they have until that choice is made.