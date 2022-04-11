Shikimori’s Not Just A Cutie – Everything You Need to Know About in 2022

Watching two characters who genuinely care for each other go to great lengths to keep one other safe and happy is part of what makes a good romance anime so enjoyable. After all, a productive relationship necessitates participants sharing the burden of their difficulties, and it’s always helpful to have another level mind and pair of hands-on-deck when things go wrong. Seeing that kind of interdependence play out on television or in real life is gratifying in a way that few other things are.

It’s also the central theme of Doga Kobo’s upcoming anime “Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie” (“The Helpful Fox Senko-San,” “Sleepy Princess in the Deon Castle”). “Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie,” based on the original manga by Keigo Maki and published by Kodansha, follows a high school student who constantly appears to become calm and capable when her unlucky lover gets into trouble.

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie – Official Trailer

The publication date, characters, and even plot of “Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie” have all been kept under wraps by neither Doga Kobo nor Kodansha. Even so, we can piece together some essential aspects of this promising romance animation using information from the source material and the studio.

What is the release date for Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie?

So far, only the most basic details about “Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie” have been released by Doga Kobo and Kodansha. To put it another way, both businesses have only acknowledged the anime’s production through a tweet from Kodansha’s “Magazine Pocket” account on January 1.

They haven’t produced any trailers or other promotional materials that contain important details. However, Doga Kobo’s previous works provide a little glimpse into the studio’s production process, allowing us to make an educated prediction as to when “Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie” will be finished.

“The Helpful Fox Senko-San,” which was published in 2019, was one of Doga Kobo’s biggest achievements in recent years. The show was announced less than a year ago, in December 2018, according to Anime News Network. It’s feasible that “Shikimori’s Nor Just a Cutie” will premiere before the end of 2021, or as late as 2022, assuming the show’s development process is even remotely identical.

In Shikimori’s not Just a Cutie, who are the main characters?

While neither Doga Kobo nor Kodansha has disclosed any cast members for “Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie,” we do know a lot about the characters from the original manga. We’ve previously discussed Shikimori, so now it’s time to focus on her lover, the other half of this show’s dynamic combination.

Izumi is a standard high school student in Japan for the most part. He can be awkward and dorky in social situations, but that’s to be expected. His only problem is that he’s extremely unfortunate, and he frequently ends the day with a new injury or annoyance. It’s no surprise that he adores his lovely girlfriend.

Shikimori is a good student and a successful athlete in their high school, and she is more intelligent and capable than Izumi. She’s also a genuine sweetheart who, when relaxed, comes across as cute. However, when she becomes serious, her all-too-cool alter-ego emerges. This is particularly true when Izumi gets himself into trouble, which he does frequently. Shikimori always solves any troubles Izumi appears to be facing at the time when he is in “cool mode.”

Not Just a Cutie by Shikimori has a plot.

“Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie” is also a slice-of-life series, which means it doesn’t follow a strict linear plot between chapters or episodes. That doesn’t rule out the possibility of having a good time and telling a story. “Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie” is about two kids who are sincerely in love and seek the best for one other on a daily basis.

The series’ short vignettes, which make up the majority of the episodes, frequently make light of the situation. Izumi’s difficulties, while not necessarily major, always seem to get in the way of his plans. Izumi almost always appears less cool and manly in front of his girlfriend, whether he forgets to wear gloves when taking his girlfriend out on a freezing Christmas night (Chapter 7) or is too afraid when he and Shikimori attend a horror movie (Chapter 4). He can’t help but love her more when she goes into “cool” mode and solves the problem with a single gesture, no matter how little it is.