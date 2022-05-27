Shadows House Season 2 Release Date, Characters & Trailer: latest update 2022

The macabre aesthetic, intriguing premise, and the impressive balancing act of being decently creepy without falling into outright horror enthralled viewers in the first season of the spooky mystery anime “Shadows House.” The series follows a community of faceless shadow people and their living doll counterparts who serve as house cleaners in the titular Shadows House, a mysterious isolated mansion. The show focuses primarily on the shadow girl Kate Mirror and her living doll Emilio as they begin to uncover the house’s and its inhabitants’ disturbing secrets.

Since the first season ended in July of 2021, fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of Season 2 of the show and how it will continue the story. Fortunately, early details released by Funimation indicate that the second season will tick all the right boxes for fans of the first season.

When Will Season 2 of Shadows House Be Released?

The second season of “Shadows House” has a firm release date, which will please fans. Season 2 of the series is set to premiere in Summer 2022, just over a year after the first season ended, according to Funimation’s official announcement. Unfortunately, no specific date has been set for when the second season will premiere during the summer.

Fans should also be wary of any suggested release dates, official or not, until they are relatively close, as the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic has caused numerous delays in the production of shows and movies in all territories. However, given the smooth production of Season 2 of the show, it does not appear that the wait to return to the mysterious Shadows House mansion will be too long for the time being.

Read More: Uzumaki Anime When Will It Release? Latest Updates 2022

The Main Cast of Shadows House Season 2?

All of the main characters from the first season of “Shadows House,” as well as their respective voice actors, are set to return for Season 2. Akari Kit as Kate Mirror, Y Sasahara as Kate’s cheerful living doll Emilio, Kodai Sakai as the energetic shadow boy John and his loyal living doll counterpart Shaun, Ayane Sakura as the narcissistic shadow girl Louise and her shy living doll Lou, Shino Shimoji as the equally silent shadow girl Shirley and living doll Rum, Reiji Kawashima as the equally arrogant shadow boy Patrick and living doll Ricky, and Wata Sa.

“Shadows House” also has the distinction of being one of the few anime with a decent English dub. Fortunately, all of the actors from the English dub of the show, including Emi Lo as Kate and Dani Chambers as Emilio, are expected to return. Other supporting characters, as well as their voice actors, are expected to return in both the original Japanese and English dubs.

Read More: Rick and Morty Anime When Will It Release? Latest Updates 2022

What Is the Plot of Shadows House Season 2?

The second season of “Shadows House” is expected to pick up where the first ended. Kate, Emilico, and their friends had uncovered some dark truths about the nature of the titular Shadows House and the relationship between the shadow people and living dolls the last time fans saw them on the show. The living dolls, it turned out, weren’t dolls at all, but actual human children kidnapped from a nearby village and brainwashed into becoming shadow people’s servants.

Kate appears to be continuing her quest to uncover the mansion’s dark history, free the living dolls from their captivity, and undo Emilico’s brainwashing in Season 2. However, it appears that the journey will only become more difficult as Edward has made a vow to destroy Kate and her friends at all costs for threatening the mansion’s power hierarchy. During Season 2, these two forces will almost certainly clash. Some other mysterious characters affiliated with the Shadows House appear to be making an appearance, according to the official promotional image in the Funimation press release, but fans will have to wait until the season actually premieres to find out more, as with some other highly anticipated anime at the moment.

Read More: Twisted Wonderland Anime Release Date Will The Anime Return? All The Latest Details!

Official Teaser Trailer