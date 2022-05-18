Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Release Date, Time, Plot and Is it worth waiting?

Ken Wakui’s manga and anime series Tokyo Revengers has enthralled admirers worldwide. The popularity of the series skyrocketed when it was adapted into an anime, resulting in a considerable increase in the number of fans.

During the much-anticipated Jump Festa 2022, fans of Tokyo Revengers were hoping to learn more about the series’ second season. Much to their relief, Season 2 of Tokyo Revengers has been confirmed.

Jump Festa 2022 has extended Ken Wakui’s famous animanga series for a second season. The second season of Tokyo Revengers has begun filming, although no release date has been set. The first season of the show took nine months to produce, therefore the second season is expected to premiere in July 2022. Fans also got an early Christmas present in the form of a sneak peek at what the show’s second season might bring.

What characters will return in the second season of the anime?

The primary character of “Tokyo Revengers” is Takemichi Hanagaki, a 26-year-old unemployed man living a miserable life. Takemichi joins the Tokyo Manji Gang, commonly known as Toman when he is 14 years old. Manjiro Sano, often known as Mikey, is the gang’s leader. He is a 15-year-old who is typically accompanied and protected by his friend Draken, another major Toman member.

The anime features a huge number of Toman members, but a few high-ranking boys play a significant role in the unfolding narrative. There’s Chifuyu Matsuno, Women’s first division’s deputy captain, Keisuke Baji, the first division’s captain, Takashi Mitsuya, the second division’s captain, and other active members like Atsushi Sendo, Makoto Suzuki, and Kazushi Yamagishi.

Release Date:

Fans of the action anime may expect the second season of “Tokyo Revengers” to premiere in mid-to-late 2022. Season 1 was quickly produced, and Season 2 is very certainly in the works but not yet known. Although a return in 2022 appears to be a safe bet, viewers will most likely have to wait until early 2023 to see the second season of “Tokyo Revengers.”

Season 2 cast of Tokyo Revengers:

The cast of Tokyo Revengers Season 2 is listed below.

Naoto Tachibana is played by Griffin Putu.

Makoto Suzuki is played by Darren O’Hare, and Ken Ryuguji is played by Tatsuhisa Suzuki.

Takemichi Hanagaki is played by Yuuki Shin.

Manjiro Sano Azumi is played by Yu Hayashi. Hinata Tachibana as Waki

Nakamichi Hanagaki is played by A. J. Beckles.

Takuya Yamamoto is played by Will Choi.

Chifuyu Matsuno is played by Adam McArthur.

Hinata is played by Lizzie Freeman.

Atsushi – Akkun – Sendo is played by John Omohundro.

Kazunori Hanemiya Yoshitsugu is played by Joe Zieja. Takashi Mitsuya is played by Matsuoka.

Yasuhiro Mutou is played by Daisuke Ono.

Masataka – Kiyomasa – Kiyomizu, Satoshi Hino

Shuji is played by Takuya Eguchi. Masaru is played by Hanma Landon McDonald.

Hansen is played by Cedric L. Williams.

Subaru Haruki Hayashida is played by Kimura.

Tetta Kisaki is played by Shotaro Morikubo.

Ryouhei Hayashi is played by Yukihiro Nozuyama.

Takuya Yamamoto is played by Yuya Hirose.

Kazushi Yamagishi is played by Shota Hayama.

Masaaki Mizunaka as Keisuke Baji Eiji Takeuchi as Nobutaka Osanai.

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Trailer

In December 2021, the last trailer for the Japanese anime series Tokyo Revenger Season 2 was published, which featured Takemichi Hanagaki’s exhilarating action and drama alongside others from the past. Since then, there has been no further information on Tokyo Revengers Season 2. If a second trailer for Tokyo Revengers Season 2 is released, we will update the website.

Last Thoughts on Tokyo Revengers 2

Season 2 of this anime will be released shortly, and you now know when it will be. And we’re hoping to learn more about Tokyo Revengers Season 3 after the second season is out. Everything we know about Season 2 of this anime has been covered in the preceding article. Stay tuned for more as we update the website with the most recent official information.

Season 2 of Tokyo Revengers: Confirmed or Cancelled?

Season 2 of Tokyo Revengers has yet to be revealed, but we anticipate that the series’ second season will be announced soon.

There’s a good likelihood that Tokyo Revengers Season 2 will be announced soon. Let’s see where this goes.

We’ll update this page with any fresh information or updates about the second season of Tokyo Revengers. As a result, make repeated visits to our website. Let’s discuss the cast of Tokyo Revengers’ second season