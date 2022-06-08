Sasaki and Miyano Anime Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

There will be an anime series called “Sasaki and Miyano” airing in the winter, and if you’re looking for something lighthearted to watch this season, you should absolutely check it out.

Set to air in January, this Slice of Life, BL anime features Sasaki and Miyano. In 2016, Sho Harusono began publishing a manga adaptation of the story, which has been serialized online in the magazine Pixiv since then. Shinji Ishihara is the director while Yoshiko Nakamura is in charge of writing the script for the anime adaptation at Studio Deen. While Maki Fujii creates the characters and Kana Shibue composes the music, they are both working on the project.

On January 10, 2022, at 12:00 a.m. JST, the first episode of the Sasaki and Miyano anime will air. It has been announced that the series would have 12 episodes, one released each Monday. With so many high-quality anime, such as The Case Study of Vanitas and Takagi-San Season 3, running in a single season, it will be difficult to keep track of everything you want to watch on anime.

Because of this, we’ve put together a Sasaki to Miyano release schedule to help you keep track of when the next episode airs.

A Release Date for The Second Season of Sasaki and Miyano

There Is Already a Definite Sasaki and Miyano Anime Sequel. Sasaki and Miyano’s New Anime Project Was Announced Right Before the End of Season 1. the New Project May Be a Movie, an Ova Episode, or Even a New Season Because They Didn’t Specify the Format.

Still, It’s Better than Waiting Months for A Sequel Announcement to Be Made. Depending on The Time of Year, We Can Expect a 2023 Release Sometime in The Spring or Summer.

How Far Along Are Sasaki and Miyano’s Adventures in The Manga? What Manga Chapter Should I Start With?

Chapter 29 Is the Best Place to Begin Reading the Manga if You Want to Follow Along with The Anime. a New Chapter Is Added to The Series on A Monthly Basis, with 42 Now Published. with The Anime’s Fairly Accurate Adaptation of 28 Chapters in Just 12 Episodes, There’s No Fear of Missing out On Anything when It Comes to Reading the Manga.

Where to Watch Sasaki to Miyano Online? What Streaming Services Does It Appear On?

A New Episode of Sasaki and Miyano Is Available on Funimation in The Original Japanese Dub Alongside Embedded English Subtitles. in The Meantime, the Show Has Been Licensed by Wakanim in France, Denmark, and The Russian Federation.

It Will First Air on Tv Tokyo, Bs-11, and Htb Before Making Its Way to Online Streaming Platforms Within the Next 1-2 Hours.

Meanwhile, Ani-One Has Licensed the Show Throughout Asia for Their Subscribers on Their YouTube Channel in India, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Taiwan

When Can We Expect the English Dubs of Sasaki and Miyano to Be Released on Dvd?

Sasaki to Miyano Has yet To Have an English Dub, Which Is a Real Shame. the Fact that Funimation Is Streaming the Program, Which Is Known for Its Simuldubs, Suggests that An English Dub Will Be Announced as Soon as It Is Approved by The Show’s Creators, Which Is Reasonable.

How Many Episodes Are There in Total?

A 12-Episode First Season of Sasaki and Miyano Aired from January 10 to Match 27 of 2022. There Will Be a New Episode Every Monday at 12:00 A.M. (Japan Standard Time). the Specific Release Dates of Each Episode May Be Seen on The Schedule We’ve Put Together Above.

Narrative in The Anime

A Brawl Breaks out Between Kuresawa, a Fellow Student, and A Group of Other Students, and Miyano Is Caught in The Middle of It All. Second-Year Student Sasaki Comes to The Rescue when He Is Too Hesitant to Intervene and Ends the Argument. Soon After, Sasaki Re-Meets Miyano for The Second Time and Becomes Fascinated by The Boy’s Love Manga that Miyano Enjoys.

Even Though Sasaki Has No Understanding of What Seme, Uke, or Moe Means, He Is Anxious to Read More in Order to Grow Closer to His Underclassmen.

There You Have It, Folks! We’ll Keep You Informed of Any Additional Developments in The Sasaki and Miyano Cases. There’s Also My Dress-Up Darling and World’s End Harem.