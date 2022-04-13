Rwby Ice Queendom – Current Updates on Release Date, Cast, and Plot in 2022

Rooster Teeth’s animated web series RWBY is being adapted into an anime by the studio behind Puella Magi Madoka Magica. The project, titled RWBY Ice Queendom, will be co-produced by Rooster Teeth and Japan’s Shaft animation studio.

RWBY, produced by Monty Oum for Rooster Teeth, is a popular American computer-animated series. In the series, the world of Remnant is torn apart by hideous creatures known as Grimm. In order to save their world, a group of warriors known as Hunters or Huntresses takes on these animals. The main characters in the story are Weiss Schnee, Ruby Rose, Blake Belladonna, and Yang Xiao Long, who must overcome all hurdles in order to save Remnant from this threat.

Colorful characters and a fast-paced plot characterize this science fiction series. In addition to the original anime, RWBY has generated a video game adaptation as well as a spin-off, RWBY Chibi. Now it’s official: a Japanese animation studio will adapt RWBY into an anime series.

A NEW BEGINNING FOR RWBY!?

Release Date: Rwby Ice Queendom

The start of this new series has been a little confusing thus far. Crunchyroll released a statement on Thursday, but it was quickly taken down. The project, on the other hand, appears to have English and Japanese Twitter accounts, as well as official posters and a Japanese website featuring series news and information.

Rooster Teeth has yet to respond. Crunchyroll also said that the anime will be available to stream on the same day in both English and Japanese. It’s still unclear why the anime streamer’s first piece was taken down.

Despite the fact that the article has already been removed, fans may expect the series to launch on Crunchyroll in the Spring programming schedule following their merger with Funimation. The fact that both the Japanese and English versions were issued on the same day may have contributed to the information being withheld.

Synopsis of the Rwby Ice Queendom

Here’s an official Ice Queendom synopsis from the now-deleted Crunchyroll post: RWBY: Ice Queendom is a beautiful 2D anime adaptation of the popular RWBY manga. RWBY imagines a world ravaged by terrifying monsters bent on murder and devastation, with powerful Huntsmen and Huntresses serving as humanity’s only hope.

Weiss Schnee, Ruby Rose, Yang Xiao Long, and Blake Belladonna are four Huntresses-in-Training whose escapades will take them well beyond Beacon Academy’s walls. If they are to become Remnant’s protectors in the future, these four girls must battle dark energies and work together despite their individual abilities.

English and Japanese Voice Casts for Rwby Ice Queendom

According to a now-deleted post from Crunchyroll, RWBY actors Kara Eberle, Lindsay Jones, Arryn Zech, and Barbara Dunkelman will reprise their roles as Weiss Schnee, Ruby Rose, Blake Belladonna, and Yang Xiao Long in Ice Queendom. In addition, Yko Hikasa, Saori Hayami, Yu Shimamura, and Ami Koshimizu, who played Weiss, Ruby, Blake, and Yang in the official Japanese translation of RWBY will reprise their roles.

Nora Valkyrie will be played by Aya Suzaki, Jaune Arc will be played by Hiro Shimono, Lie Ren will be played by Sma Sait, and Pyrrha Nikos will be played by Megumi Toyoguchi, and Professor Ozpin will be played by Kazuhiko Inoue in the Japanese version of Ice Queendom. Samantha Ireland, Jen Brown, Miles Luna, Neath Oum, and Shannon McCormick’s roles as Nora, Jaune, Ren Pyrrha, and Ozpin in RWBY are currently unknown.