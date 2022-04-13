Rurouni Kenshin Anime – Latest Updates on Release Date, Cast, and Plot in 2022

Jump Festa 2022 was a pleasant surprise, with a slew of new announcements that made a large number of fans internally shout with delight. Not only was the event a huge success, but there were some major new project announcements that will no doubt blow anime lovers’ minds. If you enjoy historical anime, this season will bring back all of your favorite historical action shows. Rurouni Kenshin anime has been announced with a dramatic PV, according to the most recent update.

Kenshin, the title protagonist of Rurouni Kenshin, is the central figure in this action romance. Shueisha published the manga, which ran from 1994 to 1999 in Weekly Shounen Jump. The plot resumed. The Hokkaido Arc is currently in progress in the manga. From 1996 to 1998, it was converted into an anime series. Three OVAs were released in 1999, 2001, and 2011 following the conclusion of the anime. The manga was translated into a series of live-action films that did extremely well at the box office from 2012 to 2021.

The Most Epic Entrance in Anime (Rurouni Kenshin)

Here’s what we know so far regarding the Rurouni Kenshin anime adaptation that was recently revealed.

Kenshin Rurouni PV

Rurouni Kenshin PV was released by Aniplex on December 19, 2021. Himura Kenshin and some incredible animated views of the character are included in the 19-second trailer. Liden Films will also be responsible for the anime’s animation.

So yet, there hasn’t been anything to report. We know it’s an anime project, but we’re not sure if it’ll be a new season, a remake, or an OVA. The anime also has a Twitter account, so we may expect additional information about the anime to be posted there. On the anime’s official website, you can also look up information on the show’s future.

For fans of the series, the Rurouni Kenshin anime will come as a complete shock. For the time being, let’s hope we get more anime updates soon so we can get even more thrilled about it.

