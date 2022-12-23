Ron Kamonohashi Anime Release Date Announced? Latest Updates in 2022!

Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective (Japanese: Hepburn: Kamonohashi Ron no Kindan Suiri, lit. “Ron Kamonohashi’s Forbidden Deduction”) is a Japanese manga series written and drawn by Akira Amano.

On October 11, 2020, the manga series began bi-weekly serialization in Shueisha’s online magazine Shōnen Jump+, and since then, fans have been seeking an anime release; here, we’ve gathered factual information to put smiles on your faces, so keep reading this post.

Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective Anime Announcement

On Sunday, December 18, during the Jump Festa ’23 event, it was announced that Akira Amano’s Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective (Kamonohashi Ron no Kindan Suiri) manga is getting an anime adaptation. Interestingly, the show’s creators haven’t provided any release date yet, but a few facts about the anime have been revealed. The first teaser trailer, visuals, and lead staff on the adaptation of Akira Amano’s manga have been revealed which you can see below.

Read More: Oshi No Ko Anime Release Date Sets For April 2023! Check Trailer & Other Details!

The staff of Deranged Detective Anime

Director: Shouta Ihata (Domestic Girlfriend, The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent)

Writer: Wataru Watari (My Teen Romantic Comedy, Girlish Number)

Character Design: Masakazu Ishikawa (Squid Girl, The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent)

Music: Yo Tsuji (The Mystic Archives of Dantalian)

Manga Synopsis

Akira Amano’s Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective began serialization in Shonen Jump+ in October 2020. The manga has subsequently produced eight volumes, with the next set to be released on January 4, 2023.

Read More: Vinland Saga Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot Details, And Latest Updates in 2022!

There are currently 78 chapters available on the MANGAPlus app in both English and Spanish. As of yet, no US-based publishers have obtained the series’ license.

“This unusual duo brings the hidden truth into the light! Ron Kamonohashi, a private investigator with serious issues, and Totomaru Ishiki, a pure-hearted but dim police detective, team up to solve the most baffling mysteries! A thrilling detective story for a new generation from Akira Amano, creator of “Reborn!” and “?ldlive”!”