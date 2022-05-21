Rick and Morty Anime Release Date: Everything You Need To Know!

The latest Rick and Morty spinoff will feature a different kind of animation. WarnerMedia announced Rick and Morty: The Anime on Wednesday and the series is currently in production and will air on Adult Swim and HBO Max.

Morty and Rick: Takashi Sano, the director of Tower of God, will direct the 10-episode anime. Sano has previously collaborated with Adult Swim on the series, directing both “Rick and Morty vs. Genocider” and “Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil).” Telecom Animation Film (Shenmue the Animation, Tower of God), the same studio that animated the shorts, will handle the animation for the series.

In a press release, Sano says, “The multiverse-straddling exploits of Rick and the gang pose challenges to the family bond, but they always rise to the occasion.” “It’s a wonderful sight to see, and Jerry is no exception.” “I am honored to have been given the opportunity to tell a new story about this incredible family,” he continues. I hope you have a good time with them!”

Confirmation of The Rick and Morty Animated Series

According to Variety, Adult Swim announced that Rick and Morty: The Anime has been granted the green light for a full season, which will be part of an agreement between Adult Swim and HBO Max for showing and streaming. Takashi Sano will direct the series, which will include ten episodes. Sano was also behind the short anime episodes that went viral on YouTube last year, as some fans will know.

The plot and the major characters

The sitcom follows the exploits of the Smith family, which includes Jerry and Beth, their daughters Summer and Morty, as well as Beth’s father, Rick Sanchez, who lives with them as a guest. The family resides outside of Seattle, Washington, according to Justin Roiland. Rick and Morty’s adventures, on the other hand, span an endless number of worlds, with the duo traveling to different planets and realms via portals and Rick’s flying automobile.



Rick is an eccentric and drunken crazy scientist who shuns many traditional social norms like school, marriage, love, and family. Morty, Rick’s 14-year-old grandson, is a kind-hearted but easily upset youngster whose naive but grounded moral compass serves as a counterbalance to Rick’s Machiavellian ego. Summer, Morty’s 17-year-old sister, is a more traditional adolescent who is concerned about her social standing and occasionally joins Rick and Morty on their travels. Beth, the kids’ mother, is a generally calm and assertive figure in the house, despite being self-aware of her professional job as a horse surgeon. Jerry, a simple-minded and insecure man, disapproves of Rick’s influence on his family, and she is uncomfortable with their marriage.

Production

Dan Harmon (left) and Justin Roiland (right) are the developers (right)

Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon developed Rick and Morty. Harmon co-founded Channel 101, a non-profit monthly short film festival in Los Angeles, where the two initially met. Participants at Channel 101 submit a short film in the format of a pilot and a live audience votes on which pilots will be made into a series. Roiland, who worked as a reality show producer at the time, began submitting footage to the festival a year after it began in 2004. His pilots were usually full of shock value—”sick and twisted” features that caused the audience to be bewildered. Nonetheless, Harmon was taken by his wit and the two began working together. Roiland was fired from a television series in 2006 that he found to be extremely creatively stifling, so he channeled his creative energies into making a webisode for Channel 101.

The Real Animated Adventures of Doc and Mharti, an animated short starring parodies of Doc Brown and Marty McFly from the Back to the Future film trilogy, was the result. Doc Smith tells Mharti that the solution to all of his problems is to give him oral sex in the short, which Harmon would call “a bastardization, a pornographic vandalism.” Roiland began creating more shorts involving the characters, which soon evolved beyond his original intentions and their obvious origin within the film from which it was culled, and the audience reacted wildly. Harmon went on to create and produce the NBC sitcom Community, while Roiland focused on voice work for Disney’s Fish Hooks and Cartoon Network’s Adventure Time.