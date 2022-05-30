Rental Girlfriend Season 2: Release Date & Confirmation on Netflix!

Rental Girlfriend, based on the Weekly Shonen Magazine Manga by author Reiji Miyajima, was one of the most unexpected hits of the 2020 summer anime season. Even in China, where “Rent-a-Girlfriend” was the top manga of the year in August last year, the anime has taken the series to new heights, with 700,000 digital sales in August. Netflix Japan’s highest-ranked program, according to Miyajima’s own tweets, places the show at number four on the list.

Kazuya Kinoshita, a 20-year-old who was dumped by his girlfriend, Mami Nanami, decides to use a dating app that allows him to rent a girlfriend after being dumped by Mami. However, after reflecting on how inauthentic the experience was, he decides to rent the beautiful Chizuru Mizuhara. When Kazuya introduces Chizuru to his grandmother, who is in the hospital, she falls in love with the girl. In addition, Kazuya and Chizuru learn that they share a house with their next-door neighbors.

The conclusion of Season 1 piqued interest amongst viewers who wondered if there would be a second season. Fans were urged to pre-order the Blu-ray to help the show’s producer, Taiki Kakizaki, generate enough interest for a second season.

Is There a Release Date for The Second Season of Rent-A-Girlfriend?

Season 2 of “Rent a Girlfriend” was announced very quickly. As the first season was drawing to a close, the streaming service Crunchyroll announced that there would be a second. In addition, a release date had not yet been established. Fortunately, Crunchyroll has reported that “Rent-a-Girlfriend” Season 2 will be released in July 2022, though the specific date is unknown.

Fans had hoped for a 2021 release date, but the COVID-19 pandemic may have caused the series to miss its second season’s release date.

Nikkei Asia reported that Japanese animation studios were severely affected by the pandemic, so a 2022 release date makes sense.

As with Season 1, Season 2 of “Rent-a-Girlfriend” may follow a similar path with staggered release dates based on country — or they may premiere simultaneously — when it premieres on June 19, 2022.

Season 2 Cast of Rent-A-Girlfriend?

Season 2 of “Rent-a-Girlfriend” has yet to have its cast announced in any official capacity. However, it’s safe to assume that most of the original cast will be back for Season 2. Since the second season of the show has been officially announced, a special short video featuring many of the main anime voice actors has been released. As reported by Anime News Network, the cast included Sora Amamiya as Chizuru Mizuhara, Aoi Yki as Mami Nanami, Nao Toyama as Ruka Sarashina, Rie Takahashi as Sumi Sakurasawa, Shun Horie as Kazuya Kinoshita, and Yukari Nozawa as Kazuya’s maternal grandmother Nagomi Kinoshita.

TMS Entertainment, the studio behind “Rent-a-Girlfriend,” and Kazuomi Koga, the anime director, appear to be sticking together for Season 2. According to Crunchyroll, anime character designer, Kanna Hirayama will be making a comeback, as they created the visuals for the teaser trailer.

What did Will happen in Rent-A-Girlfriend 2?

Season 2 of “Rent-a-Girlfriend” has yet to receive an official plot synopsis. The first season, on the other hand, stayed fairly close to the manga’s initial six volumes. There’s a lot of material for the new season to draw from, given that the manga has nearly 190 chapters and 19 volumes and no conclusion has been announced.

The last episode of Season 1 had a lot of interesting twists and turns. The truth about Mami’s relationship with Kazuya came out when she rented Chizuru and confronted her about it. Chizuru, on the other hand, insisted that Kazuya was her boyfriend, despite this.

Asked if Kazuya was Mami’s true love, Mami didn’t give an answer that was particularly heartfelt. Even though he admits that he would like to have her as his girlfriend, Kazuya backtracks a bit and states that she is only for rent.

A second season is expected to focus on these relationships in greater detail. There are more chances for these characters’ true feelings to come out in this season’s second half than there were in the first one.