Remake Our Life’ Season 2: Everything We Know So Far!

‘Bokutachi no Remake,’ also known as ‘Remake Our Life,’ is a slice-of-life light novel series that debuted on July 3, 2021. Nachi Kio’s light novel series of the same name inspired the anime. Tomoki Kobayashi directed and Frontwing produced ‘Remake Our Life.’

The first book in the nine-volume novel series was released in March 2017. In November 2018, the author released the first manga in the franchise. Studio Feel released the first episode of the anime adaptation in July 2021.

The series has effectively stood out in Summer 2021, and fans have been clamouring for ‘Remake Our Life’ Season 2 since the first season ended on September 25, 2021.

The Plot For ‘Remake Our Life’ Season 2?

We anticipate that Kyoya and Keiko will return to the past in Season 2. The focus of the plot will change from Kyoya to other team members this time.

Shinozaki will reveal to Kyoya that she is struggling to keep up with her motivations. As a result, his first task will be to inspire her. If you want more information, you can always consult the manga.

Season 2 of ‘Remake Our Life’: Who’s in the Cast?

The voice cast for Season 1 of ‘Remake Our Life’ is listed below. If season 2 happens in the future, we can expect some new characters.

Masahiro Itou as Kyoya Hashiba

Aoi Koga as Aki Shino

Haruki Ishiya as Tsurayuki Rokunji

Aimi Terakawa as Nanako Kogure

Nao Touyama as Eiko Kawasega and

Rie Takahashi as Ayaka Minori.

When will Season 2 of ‘Remake Our Life’ be released?

On July 3, 2021, Tokyo MX premiered the first season of ‘Remake Our Life,’ which aired till September 25, 2021. Season 1 consists of 12 episodes that run between 20 and 24 minutes each.

There has been no official news about the sequel’s renewal or cancellation as of this writing. However, the anime series received positive reviews from spectators, earning a 7.2 IMDb rating with 7.7 stars. With such excellent ratings, the series has a good possibility of being renewed for a second season.

Fans can look forward to ‘Remake Our Life Season 2’ in the Spring of 2023 if the anime resumes production this year. No worries, we’ll keep you updated as soon as we learn more about the ‘Remake Our Life’ Season 2 release date.

Is There An Official Trailer For Season 2 Of ‘Remake Our Life’?

There is no trailer for ‘Remake Our Life Season 2’ yet. However, we anticipate the first preview being released soon, and we will update this space once it is available. For the time being, we’ll leave you with the trailer for Season 1.

Makeover Our Lives! Recap of Season 1

Nachi Kio’s light novel adaptation of the same name was developed by Media Factory.

The Bokutachi No Remake anime, directed by Tomoki Kobayashi, is being released by Frontwing. Season 1 has been licenced to Crunchyroll and Medialink under the title “Feel.”

It began airing on July 3rd, 2021 and will conclude on September 25th, 2021.

As Kyouya Hashiba discovers in Season 1 of Bokutachi No Remake, it may be too late for him to fulfil his childhood dream.

He is given a second chance since he regrets his earlier actions and begs for it with all his heart.

The plot continues with Kyouya travelling back in time ten years to make the required changes to achieve his goal.

During his time jump, he meets Eiko Kawasegawa, who was supposed to be his mentor in the future, and the future Platinum Generation members, whom he used to be envious of.