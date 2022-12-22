‘Reincarnated As A Sword’ Season 2 Officially Announced With Stunning Visuals!

Japanese light novel series, Reincarnated as a Sword, written by Yuu Tanaka and illustrated by Llo, is also known by its alternative title, I Became the Sword by Transmigrating. In June 2020, a manga spinoff, titled Reincarnated as a Sword: Another Wish, was released.

On September 24, 2021, the twelfth volume of the light novel revealed an anime TV series adaptation. The first episode of the series was released on 5th October 2022 and recently, on 21st December, the final episode of the series was released. Since the first season came to an end, a lot of people are looking forward to knowing the latest information about the second season, therefore we have provided the information that is officially available. Find out by reading.

Is Reincarnated as a Sword season 2 confirmed?

Yes, the second season of Yuu Tanaka and LLO’s television anime adaptation of their Reincarnated as a Sword (Tensei Shitara Ken Deshita) light novel series was officially announced on Thursday. The second season was announced just after the finale of Season 1 was aired. Along with the announcement, the website also unveiled a promotional video and visual:

Reincarnated As A Sword Season 2 Release Date

Right now, there is no release date announced for the second season of Reincarnated As A Sword but the show’s creators have given fans a reason to smile as the show was renewed for its second season. While waiting for an official announcement of the trailer or release date would provide additional comfort for the fans.

Cast and Crew

The film series Reincarnated as a Sword was written and directed by Takahiro Nagano. Whereas the characters of the series are designed by Atsuko Saito, and the music is composed by Yasuharu Takanashi. You can find the list of Reincarnated As A Sword characters below:

Shinichiro Miki voiced Master

Ai Kakuma voiced Fran

Rumi Okubo voiced Nell

Ami Koshimizu voiced Amanda

Shinpachi Tsuji voiced Garrus

Tetsu Inada voiced Donadrond

Wataru Hatano voiced Klimt

Makoto Tamura voiced Slave Trader

Megumi Satou voiced Female Slave

Shōmaru Zōza as Twin-Headed Bear

Souma Shiomi voiced Goblin Mage

Takaaki Torashima voiced Tyrant Saber Tiger

Takuya Nakashima voiced Slave Trader’s Subordinate

Yukiyo Fujii voiced Announcement-san

Reincarnated as a Sword Light Novel

Reincarnated as a Sword, which was written by Tanaka and drawn by Llo, first appeared in 2015 as a web book on the Shsetsuka ni Nar website. The series wasn’t picked up by Micro Magazine until 2016 and then it started to be published.

Reincarnated as a Sword has since issued a total of 14 volumes and is still going strong. The English rights to the series were purchased by US-based publisher Seven Seas Entertainment in 2019; since then, the first 10 volumes have been made available in both print and digital formats. Volume 11 (available in physical form only) and Volume 12 (available in physical form) are scheduled for release on December 27 and May 16, respectively.

The light novel series’ manga adaptation debuted in 2017 and has since seen the publication of a total of 12 volumes. The manga is also published in English by Seven Seas Entertainment; the most recent volume, number 9, is scheduled to be released on April 25, 2023.

Reincarnated as a Sword has sold over 2 million copies as of December 2022.

A 30-year-old salaryman and gamer find himself reincarnated into a dream realm after being fatally injured in a vehicle accident but in the shape of a sword!

He is currently looking for a stunning woman to use him, and Fran the cat could be just the right traveling companion for him. (Light book synopsis obtained from Seven Seas Entertainment)