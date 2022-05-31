Reincarnated as A Slime Season 3 Release Date, Characters & Trailer: latest update 2022

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime (Tensei shitara Slime Datta Ken) season 2 ended in September of last year, and we’ve been thinking about season 3 ever since.

This isekai based on Fuse’s light novel series is one of the most-watched on the market today. As a slime, Rimuru has to deal with the consequences of his own death and rebirth.

Because Rimuru’s adventures have been so enjoyable, fans are already wondering if there will be any future adaptations.

Season 3 of ‘that Time I Got Reincarnated as A Slime’?

The new episodes of ‘That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime’ premiered on July 6, 2021, and aired until September 21, 2021, respectively. As of yet, the third season of the anime hasn’t even begun. Instead, it was the second half of Season 2, the split-cour. ‘That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime’ has not been renewed for a third season as of this writing.

“That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime” is one of the best-loved animes on the market. A whopping 8.41/10 is currently assigned to the second season on the anime ranking site MyAnimeList. Fans of anime come from all over the world. As a result, there’s a lot of interest in a fourth season.

Now that Season 2 has come to an end, Eight Bit may be getting ready to make an announcement about a third season. However, animes have been known to go long stretches without announcing new seasons. For ‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime,’ hopefully, this won’t be the case There’s a lot of material out there that can be adapted. Only half of the light novel series has been adapted into an animated series, despite having 19 volumes published. If the anime is officially renewed for a third season, we will update this page.

Can You Tell Me when The Third Season of ‘that Time I Got Reincarnated as A Slime’ Will Air?

Season 3 has yet to be officially confirmed, so all we can do is speculate based on a few possible factors. The first season of the anime premiered on October 5, 2018, and aired through March 22, 2019, with a total of 24 episodes. Season 2 was split into two separate episodes. Season 2’s first 12 episodes aired between January 12 and March 30 of 2021. On July 6, 2022, the second half of the split course was released, and it was expected to be completed by September.

It took nearly two years between the last episode of season one and the beginning of season two. Then in the fall of 2022, there’s an upcoming anime film. As a result, the third season is expected to premiere in 2023.

“That Time I Got Reincarnated as A Slime” What Is the Story?

Season 2’s final episode, “Octagram,” shows Rimuru facing off against the demon lord Clayman for the last time. After awakening, Clayman has gained new abilities that make him even more dangerous.

Rimuru, on the other hand, triumphs in the final battle of the episode.



Assuming the upcoming movie is an original story and not a sequel, we expect season 3 to pick up after the epic battle.

Volume 6: The Octagram Soars Brightly ends with the final episode of Season 2 of the anime.

The third season of the anime is likely to begin adapting Volume 7 based on the pace of the series and where the previous season ended.

Volume 7’s official Synopsis Can Be Found Below:

“One of the most courageous creatures I’ve ever encountered! In the Holy Empire of Lubelius, the news of Clayman’s defeat by Rimuru has rocked the nation to its core, especially since its Imperial Guard chief, Hinata Sakaguchi, launched a daring attack on Rimuru just recently.

When a priest sent by Rimuru to attend an urgent meeting of Lubelius bigwigs is murdered, things look even bleaker. As Hinata heads to Tempest to settle things, the stakes for both sides are at an all-time high. One wrong move could spell total war!”

Casting for Season 3 of ‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’?

The only change between the two seasons was the director’s chair, but the rest of the cast remained the same. In the second season of ‘That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime,’ Yasuhito Kikuchi was replaced by Atsushi Nakayama as director.

This season’s voice actors are likely to return if the show is renewed for a third season.



Our cast for the Japanese dub includes Miho Okasaki as Rimuru, Megumi Toyoguchi as the Great Sage, Asuna Tomari as Gotta, Chikahiro Kobayashi as Rangeda, Mao Ichimichi as Shion, and Kanehiro Yamamoto as leader of the goblins Sigurd.

You can find Brittney Karbowski playing Rimuru, Mallorie Rodak playing the great sage, and Mallorie Rodak portraying the great sage in the English dub.

When Can We See the ‘That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime’ Season 3 Trailer?

The official trailer for ‘That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime’ Season 3 won’t be available until next year or 2023, based on our release predictions. If new information becomes available, this article will be updated as soon as it becomes available. So, if you’d like, you can check back here from time to time.