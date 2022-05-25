Everything We Know About ‘Radiant Release Date’ Season 3!

Fans of the popular anime “Radiant” might be surprised to learn that the show was based on a French comic of the same name. “Radiant” is the first Manfra to be published in Japan, and it is a French comic that takes direct inspiration from Japanese manga. This prompted the production company, Lerche, to create an anime adaptation in 2018, which has so far aired for two seasons.

“Radiant” follows Seth, a 15-year-old boy who lives in a world where monsters known as Nemeses fall from the sky. If a person survives a Nemesis attack, they are cursed and gain the ability to use “Fantasia” magic, transforming them into Sorcerers. Seth survived his own Nemesis ten years ago, and his curse mark is two small horns.

He embarks on a mission to locate the Nemeses’ homeworld of Radiant and bring them to justice. Simultaneously, tensions between sorcerers and humans are rising in the world, which Seth plans to ease.

The first season of the “Radiant” anime aired in October 2018 with a total of 21 episodes, followed by a second season with the same number of episodes in October of the following year. The anime gained a large following, and fans have been wondering when a third season will be released since Season 2 ended. Season 3 of “Radiant” has been revealed so far.

When is Radiant Season 3 coming out?

The future of “Radiant” is still very much up in the air, as it is with many anime series waiting for a second season, as Lerche has yet to renew or cancel the series. However, in the case of “Radiant,” a Season 3 delay is justified because they simply ran out of material to cover from the original comic series. The French comics, as well as the Japanese manga adaptation, are still ongoing, but Season 2 of the anime has finally completed the story of the source material.

This means that, in order for “Radiant” to get a third season, the anime would have to either go its own way with an original story, use the short story that has been out since October 2019 and have a lot of filler episodes, or simply wait until more manga is released and the next story arc is completed. Given how long it’s been since Season 2 was released, it appears that Lerche is opting for option three, but this isn’t always the case; there could simply have been a production delay or halt due to COVID-19.



Many fans are hoping that the anime waits until the Season 3 story arc is completed and published as a manga before adapting it for the screen. Given the current state of affairs, fans should expect to hear about the anime by the end of 2021 or early 2022, with new episodes arriving in late June 2022.

What is the expected release date?

Season 3 of Radiant is set to be released in June 2022. Radiant Season 3 is currently one of the most popular shows on television, with new episodes being released every week.

The engrossing plot of Radiant Season 3 can be credited as one of the main reasons for the series' success

Radiant Season 3 Overview

Name of the Season Radiant Season Number Season 3 Genre Adventure, fantasy Radiant Initial Release Date October 6, 2018 Number of Seasons 2 Radiant Season 3 Characters Seth, Alma, Mélie

Binge Watchers List for Radiant Season 3

With the lockdown in place since 2020, binge-watchers have taken to watching series.

Highlights from Season 3

Seth, Alma, and Mélie star in Season 3 of The Radiant, which is available on Crunchyroll. As mentioned above, there are other characters in the film, so enjoy it with your family and friends.

The movie's release date, as well as the cast and trailer information, can be found above.