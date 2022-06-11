Complete List of All Pokémon Characters!

As a general rule, if you’re in your late 30s or early 20s, you’ve probably played a Pokemon video game at some point. From Pokemon Red and Blue (or Yellow, for those of you who are cool kids) to Pokemon Go and Pokemon Sword and Shield, Pokemon has been everywhere for the past 26 years, so it’s nearly inevitable that it’s influenced your life at some point. And now that Pokemon Legends: Arceus, a prequel to Pokemon Red and Blue, has been released, we at CinemaBlend thought, “You know what? “The time has come.” Time for a discussion of the best Pokemon characters from the original 151!

You may be wondering, “Why the original 151?” Well, we quit playing Pokemon after the first generation (please don’t hate us!). That’s not to imply that we’ve grown tired of playing Pokemon. Detective Pikachu the Pokemon was a blast. The best video game movie ever, in our opinion, and we’d love to see another one. The 151 original Pokemon, on the other hand, is where we first fell in love with the series as a whole.

Venusaur

The truth is that Bulbasaur was the most popular starter Pokemon, and that’s in large part due to his final evolution into Venusaur. I realize most of you went for Charmander or Squirtle instead. In comparison to other Pokemon, Venusaur’s appearance is reminiscent of a Godzilla villain.



Just as great as his unassuming power, however, is that it makes him look cool. Even though he lacks the dragon-like appearance of Charizard or the cannon-like capabilities of Blastoise, he is nonetheless a formidable foe. Venusaur will live on forever.

Pikachu

In order to make this list complete, I’ll have to get rid of the little electronic rodent in the room. Pikachu is an electricity-type Pokemon, thus if he faced a ground-type Pokemon like Onyx or Cubone, he was doomed to defeat. Nonetheless, I decided to charge into combat with him like William Wallace in Braveheart.

And it’s probably because he’s the face of Pokemon, which gives him a lot of credibilities. However, his significance to the brand as a whole is much more critical. If Pikachu wasn’t around, Pokemon probably wouldn’t be as popular as it is now. Seriously, Pikachu has a float in the Thanksgiving Day Parade. For crying out loud. A place on this list wouldn’t be complete without him making it because of it.

Nidoking

When I’m asked about my favorite Pokemon, I tend to comment about their unique abilities, combat prowess, or unusual design. In contrast, Nidoking is near the top of my list due to its utility. To begin with, I always had Nidoran, his Nidoran form, in my starting lineup because it is one of the first pokemon you can capture.

Once you’ve fought a few fights in the Safari Zone and trained your Pokemon with a Moonstone, your once-annoying Pokemon has become a mainstay in many lineups and can’t be ignored.

Ninetails

While Ninetales is beautiful and intriguing, I fear that petting it may result in my incarceration and/or bites, so let’s just call her Medusa or a drug-sniffing dog at the airport. One legend says it can understand human language, live for more than 1,000 years and curse its abusers. As they say, “hell hath no fury like the fury of a fox-looking monster scorned.” Fire Blast and Inferno are just some of the fiery moves that can be added to your lineup.

Read More: Haikyuu!! 10 Most Favorited Characters, According To MyAnimeList!

Alakazam

Something about a Pokemon with a bushy mustache who thrives on causing mayhem and confusion brings back fond memories of my childhood. “Abra” and “Kadabra” are the first two forms of Alakazam, a psychic-type Pokemon, respectively, which are traded. Two metal spoons he’s wielding are making me think of The Matrix at this moment. When you use abilities like Psychic, Psyshock, and Future Sight on your opponents, they have no idea what hit ’em.

Slowbro

But the fact that Slowbro is both water and psychic isn’t the real reason he’s on this list. he’s here because he’s one of the most adorable and beloved Pokemon in the entire universe Just take a look at that beaming grin. How could you not love him? In spite of the shell biting his tail, Slowbro seemed to be enjoying it.

And, what are the chances? I won’t mess with his vibe. The heart craves what the heart craves, and the mind follows suit.

Read More: MHA Characters: Is This Series Coming in 2022!

Gengar

I’m a sucker for anything spooky. My childhood memories of this ghost/poison Pokemon linger because of the way it says its name and the scary grin on its face. It is also said that the mouth of Gigantamax Gengar does not lead to the creature’s body, but rather to the afterlife. How savage is this? Morbid trickster with a wicked sense of humor In my dreams and on my team, Gengar is a Pokemon that I can’t help but fall in love with.

Cubone

Because I’m a millennial, it’s only natural that the most emo Pokemon, who also happens to have a tense relationship with his mother, would sting me. When he isn’t carrying a bone boomerang (or “boomerang”) to express his sorrow over his mother’s death, this ground-type Pokemon, known as “Lonely Pokemon,” wears the skull of its late mother. Also, he prefers to stay out of the limelight and keep to himself. Nothing about any of the Pokemon could be more relatable, in my opinion. Another question I have is when will the first dark or scary Pokemon movie be released?

Read More: Danganronpa Characters: Is This Series Coming in 2022!

Hitmonlee

I’m not even sure what Hitmonlee (or his boxing equivalent, Hitmonchan) is, as far as animals are concerned. Nonetheless, Hitmonlee is the only one of the two fighting styles to make the cut because he’s all about the kicks and appears to be a Muay Thai fan. Essentially a Pokemon version of Tony Jaa. How could you not fall in love with that?



Another thing to consider: ponder it. Your Hitmonlees are Hitmonchan and Hitmonleele. Because Jackie Chan and Bruce Lee are two of the most popular martial arts stars of all time, this is no coincidence. As much as I adore Jackie Chan, I would choose Bruce Lee over him in a battle if given the choice. As a result, Hitmonlee is the winner of this round. In fact.

Magikarp

Yes, I’m aware of this fact. Like Goldeen, Magikarp appears useless at first glance. He has an “attack” named Flail, for crying out loud. Magikarp’s transformation into Gyarados—a FREAKING SEA MOTHER—is one of the coolest things about Pokemon, and no other Pokemon has better potential than Gyarados.

And I’m swooning over this, too! If Mortal Kombat ever needed an iconic character, Gyarados would be the one. He’s just so badass. And if you’re wondering why I chose Magikarp over Gyarados, my explanation is… I don’t know what’s going on. Magikarp is one of the most underutilized Pokemon, but I adore the fact that it becomes one of the most fearsome.

Read More: My Hero Academia Characters: Are We Getting It or Not? Know Here!

Snorlax

Snorlax, a Pokemon of the “normal kind,” is so cuddly and endearing that we’re tempted to weep. In keeping with his moniker, Snorlax is a snoozer. And with that, I bid you farewell. Then again, when he’s awake, you’d better watch out, because he’s always got something to say.

This is one of the most important Pokemon in the original 151, and it’s all because of Snorlax.

Snorlax would be snoozing in the middle of the road, and you’d have to use the Pokeflute to wake him up. And any Pokemon that has a direct bearing on the story is a big hit in my book.

Articuno

You can catch Articuno, one of the three Legendary Birds, toward the end of the original games, but don’t be deterred by that fact. If you’re stuck on an icy or chilly mountain, Articuno may appear as a beacon of hope or your greatest nightmare, depending on how you look at it.

For all its abilities, I’m going to be honest and admit that Icebeam is my weapon of choice because it’s both great and lethal. For those of you who plan on taking on this true legend at Seafoam Island, make sure you bring plenty of Ultra Balls with you. And that’s all there is to it. Though there are many worthy contenders (it was difficult to leave out Mr. Mime and Ditto), we chose to limit the list to only 12 Pokémon. However, which of the original 151 Pokemon are you most fond of? Be sure to check back often for updates on everything Pokemon and TV-related!