Plunderer Season 2 Will The Anime Return? All The Latest Details!

People love to spice up their routines with thrills and adventures. Many people enjoy fantasizing about being in a world where the infection is about to wipe out humanity and they are the last “Untainted” species. We labeled these types of situations as apocalyptic when we imagined and experienced them through our screens. Because of anime shows, this genre is gaining in popularity. The fact that the end is approaching can easily create a huge unavoidable danger for the hero or protagonist to face, resulting in some extremely high-tension scenes. Isn’t it enthralling? We have one such anime titled “Plunderer” in store for us, which not only features post-apocalyptic fiction but also several actions and fantasy scenes. After watching the first season, we’ll go over everything there is to know about Plunderer Season 2 in this post, including the release date, cast, and plot.

Plunderer is a Japanese anime television series directed by Hiroyuki Kanbe, written by Masashi Suzuki, and produced by animation studio Geek Toys. It began serialization in Kadokawa Shoten’s Monthly Shonen Ace magazine on December 26, 2014, and continues to this day.

Release Date of Plunderer Season 2

Tokyo MX, KBS, TVA, SUN, BS11, and AT-X broadcasted the anime from June 8, 2020, to June 24, 2020. Funimation licensed the series and distributed it via FunimationNow in English-speaking regions and AnimeLab in Australia and New Zealand. On December 8, 2019, Funimation released the series’ first two episodes on YouTube in the United Kingdom, Ireland, New Zealand, and Australia. It had 24 episodes in total.

Plunderer’s creators, Geek Toys, haven’t revealed anything about the second season yet. The first season received positive reviews and a large following. The series received mixed reviews from critics and fans and was neither a smash hit nor a flop. Positive reviews outnumber those with mixed reviews. So, based on the responsiveness factor, we believe the series will be canceled.

The renewal season should have been released in 2021, based on the first season’s premiere date, but we’re almost to the end of 2021 and nothing has been released that could indicate that season 2 will be released. It’s possible that the current pandemic is causing the delay.

Read More: Chainsaw Man Anime Release Date: Is This Series Coming in 2022!

Characters from Plunderer Season 2

The character designs by Yuka Takashina, Yki Fukuchi, and Hiroko Fukuda include Licht Bach/ Rihito Sakai, Rina Honnizumi as Hina Farrow, Ari Ozawa as Lynn May, Aoi Ichikawa as Pele Poporo/ Gespenst Zerlegen, Yichir Umehara as Jail Murdoch, Shizuka It as Nana Bassler, Aoi Yki as Mizuka Sono.

Read More: Spare Me Great Lord Anime Release Date: Everything You Need To Know!

The Plot of Plunderer 2

Set in a dystopian world overrun by numbers, each person’s worth is determined by an unusual “Check” engraved somewhere on their bodies, which represents any number associated with a significant part of their lives. Regardless, if this Count falls to zero, the person will be dragged down into “the chasm,” where he or she will be presumed dead for all eternity.



Hina’s Count refers to how far she has walked. She’s been searching for the Legendary Ace from her mother’s last desire for the past five years, ever since she was dragged into the void. Hina’s perilous journey takes an unexpected turn when she meets Licht Bach, a strange covered knight with a negative-numbered Count.

Read More: Uzumaki Anime When Will It Release? Latest Updates 2022

Trailer for Plunderer 2

We have yet to receive the trailer for Plunderer Season 2. You can watch the first season trailer here. Furthermore, in both English and Japanese, the entire series is available to watch on Netflix, Hulu, and Funimation.