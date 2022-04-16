Platinum End – Release Date, Cast, and Plot in 2022

Get psyched for the imminent release of “Platinum End” if you liked the classic spooky mystery anime “Death Note.” Both manga series was born from the mind-melding of author Tsugumi Ohba and illustrator Takeshi Obata, and they share a gloomy aesthetic and some otherworldly elements. Now, “Platinum End,” like its predecessor, will be adapted into an anime by Signal MD.

The first “Platinum End” ran from 2015 through early 2021. The manga was published in Shueisha’s Jump SQ magazine in Japan, and English translations by VIZ Media were issued at the same time. While the manga for “Platinum End” seemed to treat both Japanese and Western fans equally, the anime does not appear to be doing so. Regardless, the anime “Platinum End” is set to premiere in the near future. Thus, bearing that in mind, here’s what we know about the adaptation so far.

What is the release date for Platinum End?

If only someone had a “Release Note” on which they could scribble the titles of upcoming shows to help them keep track of them. Then “Platinum End’s” release date won’t be so mysterious. The anime has been in development for quite some time. Since at least December 2020, rumors regarding the impending performance have circulated (via Platinum End Website). Regrettably, this hasn’t ensured a timely release.

Related – Love All Play – Release Date, Cast, and Plot in 2022

All we know so far is that the show will premiere on the Tokyo Broadcasting System in the fall of 2021. There are both positive and negative aspects to this. It’s a good thing, because “Platinum End” is coming out soon. It’s awful (at least in the west) because no formal announcement of an international release has been made. Although this may not be the case with the anime, the original manga’s English translation never lagged behind its Japanese equivalent. Fans may have to wait a long time to view the show in a language other than Japanese because no streaming network has picked it up yet.

Who will appear in Platinum End’s cast?

A flurry of cast announcements occurred in the six months after the show’s launch. The identities of many major and supporting voice actors have also been revealed, in addition to the protagonist’s voice actor. It all starts with Miyu Irino, who will play protagonist Mirai Kakehashi in the anime. Yui Ogura, who plays Mirai’s first ally, an angel named Nasse, will join him on set.

Related – Overlord Season 4 – Release Date, Cast, and Plot in 2022

Kaito Ishikawa, Kikuko Inoue, Tomoaki Maeno, Hikaru Midorikawa, Natsuki Hanae, M.A.O, Toshiyuki Morikawa, and Ai Kayano all appear in supporting roles alongside the two (via Anime News Network). We won’t divulge who plays who to prevent ruining the full cast of the anime. The main message is that “Platinum End” boasts a large and talented cast. Fans of the original manga may relax, safe in the knowledge that their favorite characters are in capable hands.

What is Platinum End’s story about?

“Platinum End,” like Obata and Ohba’s other works, is full of death and places ordinary teens in extraordinary situations that are beyond their comprehension (at least at first). Fans should expect some surprises along the way, but “Platinum End” is shaping up to be something special and captivating.

After the death of his birth parents, Mirai Kakehashi, a junior high student, is forced to live with his violent relatives. On the day of his junior high graduation, the boy, unbelievably miserable and alone, throws himself from a building. An angel named Nasse, however, saves him from death. Nasse, sympathetic to Mirai’s predicament, bestows unique abilities on him and enters him (again, non-consensually) into a competition to become the next God. Mirai must do his best to beat out the rest of the pack with 999 to survive before God retires.

Check out Wikipedia to know more!