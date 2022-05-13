Parallel World Pharmacy Anime Release Date Revealed – All You Need to Know!

Since this anime adaptation was confirmed the previous year, many people have been curious about the impending Parallel World Pharmacy Anime Release Date. Fans of the series are now eagerly anticipating the release of the anime adaptation. That is why we have decided to provide you with this tutorial.

Here you will find out when the next Parallel World Pharmacy Anime will be released in various locations, how many episodes will be available in the first season, the streaming platform for this anime, and other pertinent information. Let us look into its release date right away.

Isekai Yakkyoku’s Parallel World Pharmacy is a prominent Japanese light novel series that is read all over the world. Its manga adaptation was also brought due to its success. Liz Takayama is the author of a series of light novels as well as manga. Fans of the series have been waiting a long time for an anime adaptation. The anime adaptation of this show was officially confirmed in 2021, which piqued the interest of the series’ followers.

Fans of the series are now excitedly anticipating the release of the Parallel World Pharmacy Anime. We’ll also discuss its possible release date and take a look at the trailer.

What Is Another World Pharmacy’s Story About

You might be wondering what Another World Pharmacy is all about if you’ve never heard of it. The series will be based on Liz Takayama’s popular manga of the same name published by Media Factory (Kadokawa).

The series will follow the narrative of Kanji Yakutani, a prominent pharmacologist, according to a translation from the official website. He wakes up to find that he has been reincarnated as Falma, the ten-year-old son of the well-known De Medicis family, after working himself to death.

While working as an apprentice to a Royal Court Apothecary, he must acclimate to a strange world where things like magic exist. Just Falma has an advantage, not only in his previous life but also in this one. He has the supernatural capacity to see ailments in other people’s bodies.

Falma resolves to use his knowledge and skills to improve healthcare for all by creating his own pharmacy after witnessing the corrupt state of medicine and medical procedures in the new world he lives in.

Who is in the Another World Pharmacy cast?

So yet, just the three main characters’ voice actors have been revealed. Aki Toyosaki will play Falma de Medicis, the main character. You might recognize her from TV shows like Laid Back Camp and Fruits Basket.

Eleonore Bonnefoi, a first-class pharmacist, will be played by Reina Ueda. Demon Slayer and Takt both include her voice. Operation Destiny

Finally, Kaede Hondo will portray Charlotte Soller, a de Medicis servant. She has voiced characters in the games Zombieland Saga and Wonder Egg Priority.

Release Date for Parallel World Pharmacy Anime

We still don’t know when Parallel World Pharmacy will be released. However, it has been reported that this new anime series will premiere in July 2022. It means that the release date for the next Parallel World Pharmacy anime will be scheduled for this month. So, you’ll have to wait a little longer for the actual date to be revealed.

Trailer (Official)

You can watch the official trailer for this forthcoming anime series right now. We’ve included the trailer below so you can watch it without having to go to another platform.