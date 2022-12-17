Overlord Anime Movie Release Date, Cast, Plot Details And Further Updates in 2022!

It’s been a pretty good year for Overlord fans as Season 4 finished airing just a couple of months back and the excitement for Holy Kingdom Arc Movie’s release is fascinating fans.

Fans can no longer control their nerves after seeing the first visuals from the movie since they were so intense to see. Thus, many people are frequently searching for the expected release date for the movie, so we’ve gathered the anticipated release date and further details for the coming season below.

When is the Overlord sequel coming out?

Studio Madhouse announced in May of last year that Overlord will receive a stand-alone film. The anime has already been the subject of two motion pictures, but this new one won’t be a rehash of the prior ones. Untold events from Volumes 12 and 13 will be covered in the third installment of the series movies (The Holy Kingdom Arc).

The movie adaptation of the “Holy Kingdom Arc” is now being made, the studio stated on their official Twitter account after delivering a great Season 4 conclusion.

Although the film’s producers have yet to announce a release date, considering that the film is already in the works, we might hear good news within the next few days, with an official release date of 2023.

What Will Happen in the Film Overlord: Holy Kingdom Arc?

The Overlord: Holy Kingdom Arc Movie will focus on the Paladin of the Sacred Kingdom Arc as it is presented in volumes 12 and 13 of the light book series. Furthermore, the movie will take place between Episodes 7 and 8 of Season 4 of Overlord.

The massive wall constructed in the wake of a tragic catastrophe has allowed the Sacred Kingdom to live in peace and tranquility for many years.

Contrarily, the populace thinks that their tranquility is a borrowed one.

The Sacred Kingdom is aware that their fortifications will be useless when the demon Jaldabaoth shows up with his united army of monster tribes. The righteous have no choice except to seek help from someone greater than Jaldabaoth, all their defenses have failed.

The faithful will do whatever it takes to defend the Sacred Kingdom and its citizens, even if that involves violating the law and speaking with the zombie monarch, Ainz Ooal Gown!

Will they ever be able to destroy Jaldabaoth and his army with the help of the Sorcerer King?

If you’ve seen earlier seasons of Overlord, you’ll be aware that Demiurge, the floor guardian of Nazarick’s seventh level, is the alter ego of the demon Jaldabaoth. Demiurge now launches an effort to subjugate new areas after his preparations in E-Rantel were accomplished!

Aside from that, several new characters are expected to be featured in the film.

Two important characters will appear in the Overlord: Holy Kingdom Arc Movie, judging on the teaser image.

The cast of Overlord: Holy Kingdom Arc

As of this writing, the cast for Overlord: Holy Kingdom Arc has not been confirmed. The former cast members, on the other hand, are extremely likely to reprise their roles in the film.

Overlord Season 4’s voice actor cast is led by Satoshi Hino as Ainz Ooal Gown.

Meanwhile, the supporting cast includes Yumi Hara as Albedo, Emiri Katou as Aura Bella Fiora, Kenta Miyake as Cocytus, Masayuki Katou as Demiurge, Sumire Uesaka as Shalltear Bloodfallen, Yumi Uchiyama as Mare Bello Fiore, and Mamoru Miyano as Pandora’s Actor.