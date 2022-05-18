Over the Moon for You’ Season 2: Everything We Know So Far!

The romance animation series ‘Tonikawa: Over the Moon for You’ (Tonikaku Kawaii) premiered in Japan in 2020. In December 2020, the anime’s 12 episodes came to an end. On August 18, 2021, an OVA episode was published. There have been numerous reports that season 2 is already in the works since last year.

Fans will be relieved to learn that the speculations have finally been confirmed!

Here’s what we know about season 2 of ‘Tonikawa: Over the Moon for You.’

The Plot Of ‘Tonikawa’ Season 2?

The improbable love tale of Nasa Yuzaki and a beautiful girl named Tsukasa is told in ‘Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You.’ On a snowy evening, Nasa and Tsukasa met on the road. Nasa was immediately smitten with Tsukasa’s beauty. Nasa, who has been blindsided by a lorry, approaches Tsukasa and asks him out. She accepts, but only on one condition: they must marry.

Nasa and Tsukasa attended a festival together towards the end of the first season of the anime. However, we believe that the second season will need to go back a few chapters to make the tale make sense.

Nonetheless, we anticipate that the second season will continue to follow Nasa and Tsukasa’s adorable marriage. Season 2 will be full of uplifting and delightful moments.

Who Is Cast In ‘Tonikawa’ Season 2?

The Japanese voice cast and staff will return for the second season. IMDB has provided the official voice cast list:

Junya Enoki as Nasa Yuzaki

Akari Kitō [ as Tsukasa Yuzaki,

Yu Serizawa as Kaname Arisugawa

Sumire Uesaka as Aya Arisugawa

Konomi Kohara as Chitose Kaginoji

Hitomi Ōwada as Charlotte

Yuki Nagaku [ as Aurora

Tonikaku Kawaii Season 2 Release Date Predictions

The release date for TONIKAWA Season 2 has yet to be confirmed by Studio Seven Arcs, Crunchyroll, or any other entity involved in the anime’s development. In November 2022, however, a sequel to Fly Me To The Moon Season 1 was revealed.

This post will be updated with the appropriate information once the news is officially confirmed.

In the meantime, fans can speculate on when TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You Season 2 will premiere.

The elephant in the room is that none of the Crunchyroll originals released in 2020 have completed their first season and then announced a sequel. Instead, each finale has concluded with the phrase “read the Webtoon/manga.”

Thankfully, the TONKAWA anime did not suffer the same fate, since an OVA episode was quickly announced. Plus, whispers about Tonikaku Kawaii Season 2 from anime news leakers started early on, which was a promising omen.

The second point to consider is if there is sufficient source material. Fortunately, there is no issue in this regard (see the manga comparison section below for more details).

On the one hand, TONKAWA Blu-Ray/DVD sales in Japan were disappointing, with only 390 units sold in the first week. However, because the reviews have been positive and the anime has been trending on Crunchyroll’s popular anime list, it appears that TONIKAWA has been renewed for a second season.

Given that early development speculations surfaced in 2020, the TONKAWA Season 2 release date is likely to occur in late 2022. However, if actual production does not begin until much later, 2023 seems more likely. Is There An Official Trailer For Season 2 Of ‘Tonkawa’?

‘Tonikawa: The Movie’ Has an Official Trailer.

The film ‘Over the Moon for You’ was released in November 2021, along with the announcement of a second season. These heartwarming scenes will make you fall in love. Take a look at the trailer below! Please return to this page in the future for further information.