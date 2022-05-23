Ousama Ranking Season 2 Release Date: Is This Series Coming in 2022!

Prince Bojji and Kage will embark on a new journey together in Season 2 of the Ranking of King’s anime TV series. But, as Part 2 of the Ranking of Kings manga only began in May 2021, when will Ousama Ranking Season 2 be released?

Part 1 felt like a prologue since it brought Bojji to the point where he was ready to confront the outside world after addressing his domestic issues. The ranking of the king’s system serves as the story’s complete backdrop, and Part 2 will begin to develop the show’s actual title.

On Sunday, July 10, 2022, it’s possible, but doubtful, that new information about Ranking of Kings Season 2 will be released. On that day, at the Tokyo International Forum, a special Summer Festival event will honor the anime TV series.

In Summer 2022, the anime was still mostly caught up with the manga source material, therefore I think “unlikely.”

WIT Studio’s staff recruitment Twitter account, however, announced on April 20, 2022, that the business was hiring animators for forthcoming projects. Notably, the “next project” in development is linked to a crown symbol (), but what does that mean?

While anime fans may be eagerly anticipating the release of Ranking of Kings Season 2, manga Part 2 only includes a few chapters. On the other hand, anime projects are planned and arranged years in advance, so it’s possible that they’re hiring now for a project that won’t be launched for years. (For more information, read the release date predictions section below.)

Manga vs. anime Ousama Ranking

When an anime adapts a book or a manga series, the original creator may be directly involved in the scriptwriting process, or at the very least provide input and answer questions. Tooka stated that he had no input with the anime, but that he is grateful to the WIT Studio crew for their hard work.



Manga fans typically like anime adaptations to be as close to the source material as possible, with several anime companies adapting each scene panel by panel. WIT Studio chose to modify the presentation of crucial information in this example to add intrigue to the plot.

The release date for the English dub of FUNimation’s Ranking of Kings

The first season of the Ranking of Kings anime was first available on FUNimation worldwide with only English subtitles (not Crunchyroll, VRV, Netflix, or Hulu). It was available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Japan in Japan.

The Ranking of Kings dub cast was confirmed by FUNimation in July 2022:

SungWon Cho as Kage Emily Fajardo as Bojji

Bebin is played by Christopher Wehkamp.

Cris Bosse as George

Daida is played by Justin Briner.

Domas (A.J. Locascio)

Dorthe is played by Brent Mukai.

Luci Hiling as Christian

Hokuto is played by Bryce Papenbrook.

Ben Phillips plays the Narrator, and Sandro is played by Ben Bryant.

Shiina is played by Laila Berzins.

The English dub of Ousama Ranking, starring Kevin M. Connolly as Soria, was released on July 18, 2022, by FUNimation.

Season 2 Cast for Ousama Ranking

Season 2 of the Ousama Ranking Cast is expected to follow in the footsteps of its predecessor, as is customary.

We shall see the introduction of various new characters, such as the mystery mastermind. However, it is impossible to determine the voice performers for the new characters at this time.

What we can anticipate for the time being:

Minami Hinata will play Bojii

Ayumu Murase will play Kage

RIna Satou as Hiling

Takahiro Sakurai as Death-Par

Daiki Yamashita as Hokuro,

What can we expect from Season 2 of Ousama Ranking?

The second season of Ousama Ranking has yet to be announced. However, in the 11th volume of the manga, we shall witness Miranjo get dissatisfied, and the Boss eventually decides to live with her.

The series of events takes a new turn when both of them have been deeply injured and crave a forbidden vision.

We will see the introduction of a new essential figure, a mastermind, who will come in front of Bojji.

The anticipation lingers since we don’t know whether the mastermind’s presence is good or negative. Let’s just wait and see what direction the tale takes in the upcoming Ousama Ranking Season 2.