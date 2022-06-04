Ouran Highschool Host Club Season 2 Anime Release Date: Everything You Need To Know!

Ouran High School Host Club’s amusing and enjoyable episodes will never be forgotten.

The Hosts’ “Services” and adventure as a High School Club that simply pursues ‘Happiness for Women’ has no end in sight..

Since the first season of that anime ended, fans have been impatiently awaiting the release of a second one..

My fellow weebs, as well as myself, are speculating on the possibility of yet another thrilling and emotional roller coaster.

Although it’s unlikely that’ll happen. Season 2 of Ouran High School Host Club has yet to be released.

As for Ouran Highschool Host Club, we need to know what we have right now and what other things could lead to a second season before we can sort it out.

Ouran High School Host Club: What We Know so Far

A manga by Bisco Hatori called Ouran Koukou Host Club, or Ouran High School Host Club, was turned into an anime series called ‘Ouran Koukou Host Club’.

All of the Girls at Ouran Academy get their desires fulfilled by a club led by a bunch of gorgeous boys from the same school. If you’re looking for someone who fits into one of the following categories, they have you covered. The Host Club meets an honor student named Fujioka Haruhi (a girl) along the way, and Haruhi eventually joins the group owing to some strange circumstances. The Ouran High School Host Club continues its adventure with seven members working together to bring happiness to women’s faces. However, we all know that life isn’t as simple as we imagine. Consequently, as their lives progress, we encounter several instances that cause us to ponder the genuine meaning of Happiness. The Ouran Academy is a private school for the well-to-do. There are therefore many students in that academy who are descendants of well-off families.



As a result, these pupils had no concerns about money or celebrity. Is it possible to be happy if you have money and fame? Despite their wealth, do the well-off still face hardships? These are the questions that Ouran High School Host Club gently answers through its narrative. And it was this kind of narrative that enthralled anime fans across the world. Even after Eclair Tonnerre’s attempts to break the club apart, the story closed by demonstrating that all of the members remained together. We want more of our beloved host club’s adventures, even though the first season’s conclusion was fairly satisfactory.

We weebs can’t get enough of those insane days of the club events and Tamaki’s efforts to be a great father. There’s no limit to what you can do! As a result, we eagerly anticipate the release of the next season of this wonderful series. For the simple reason that

A Release Date for Season Two of Ouran High School Host Club Has Been Set.

There has been no official statement about Season 2 of Ouran High School Host Club for the past 14+ years.

In other words, a beloved show that hasn’t received a new season for almost a decade has enraged viewers. Even while there was some hope in june 2022, it faded away quickly. Todd Haberkorn, one of the show’s English voice actors, claimed that the show’s creative team approached him about collaborating on Season 2 of Ouran Highschool Host Club.

Many fans had been eagerly anticipating an official announcement, and this was the closest they could get. It was predicted that the second season would air in 2022, following a 14-year hiatus.

Read More: Kakegurui Anime Season 3 Release Date: Is This Series Coming in 2022!

However, It Is Impossible to Make a Definitive Statement until The Officials Officially Declare or At Least Hint at The Upcoming Season.

Keep your hopes up, though. The anime’s inspiration can be found in its source material. As long as the source material has adequate content and good sales, there is always room for another season.

In Season 2 of Ouran High School Host Club, there is more information available.



Adapted from Bisco Hatori’s Ouran High School Host Club manga series, which was written and created by Hatori himself.

All 18 volumes of LaLa magazine’s serialization of the novel were published. A total of eight volumes of the manga were used for the anime. This adaption, however, isn’t as simple as it seems.

Read More: A Couple of Cuckoos Anime Release Date: Everything You Need To Know!

As you can see, the events in anime were pretty different from the events in the manga.

Taking the Physical Training Exam was an example of a third-event event. Renge’s arc was the third event in the manga. In the end, this wasn’t a big deal because many people appreciated both the manga and the anime. It’s vital to remember that the anime didn’t always stick closely to the manga’s text. However, it still managed to win over the hearts of thousands of people. For now, the Manga includes at least 10+ volumes that can be used for more seasons without difficulty. Season 2 Of Ouran Highschool Host Club will never be canceled because there is no substance to justify it, so why not?



If the anime’s source material is ready, why haven’t they announced a second season yet? Anime is often used to promote the original material. There may be a reason why we haven’t heard any announcements because the festival is long done in the United States.

In addition, the question of whether or not the franchise is well-known could be asked. Then again, let’s see….