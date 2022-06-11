Oshi No Ko Anime Release Date: Is This Series Coming in 2022!

There is an Oshi No Ko anime adaptation coming out exactly one day after it was announced. An official website for the film adaptation has been launched by Kadokawa, revealing the cast members and a teaser image (which you can see at the bottom of this page). Since the manga’s release, many fans have been eagerly anticipating the film adaptation.

A Manga Series Titled Oshi No Ko,

As a Japanese manga series, Oshi No Ko was written by Aka Akasaka and illustrated by Mengo Yokoyari. Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump has been serializing it since April 23, 2020. Seven tankobon volumes of separate chapters have been compiled as of February 2022. As well as being available in its original Japanese language, Oshi No Ko may now be read online in English thanks to the MangaPlus service.

With Kaguya-sama: Love is war’s success, Akasaka has also made a name for herself with her manga Oshi No Ko. As of 2021, it was placed tenth and seventh in the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! list. Furthermore, Oshi No Ko has been nominated in both 2021 and 2022 for the Manga Taisho Award, as well as last month for the 46th Kodansha Manga Awards in the Shounen category.

Anime

It was revealed in June of 2022 that an anime adaptation would be coming to the small screen. Aside from Daisuke Hiramaki as the show’s director and executive producer, other contributors include Jin Tanaka, who wrote the screenplay, and Kanna Hirayama, who designed the characters. The show is co-produced by Doga Kobo and Daisuke Hiramaki.

When Will Oshi No Ko Be Animated?

Many Manga Fans Are Excited by The Announcement that Their Favorite Manga Series Will Be Animated. Now, the Only Issue Remaining Is: When Will the Oshi No Ko Anime Come Out? Is a Release Date in Sight?

There Isn’t Enough Information Available Right Now to Estimate when Oshi No Ko Will Be Released. for Some Reason, Kadokawa Omitted It from The Announcement. However, You Can Expect It to Premiere Somewhere in Early 2023, so Make Sure You Don’t Miss It.

Many Fans Were Suspicious of Doga Kobo as A Studio After the Announcement.

Some Doubt that Doga Kobo Will Perform an Adequate Job of Animating Oshi No Ko in Light of The Recent Difficulties Surrounding Shikimori. However, Not All Doga Kobo’s Admirers Are Excited About What the Game Has to Offer. Allow Doga Kobo to Show Us What He Is Made Of.

Manga Creators Mengo Yokoyari and Aka Akasaka Had the Following to Say About the Upcoming Anime Version of Their Manga, Oshi No Ko,

Production Team of Oshi No Ko Anime

Director Daisuke Hiramaki (Selection Project) Assistant Director Ciao Nekotomi (Osake wa Fuufu ni Natte kara) Series Composition Jin Tanaka (Yuru Camp) Character Design Kanna Hirayama (Rent-A-Girlfriend) Studio Doga Kobo (Plastic Memories)

Oshi No Ko Action

Because of Its Focus on Idols and Song, as Well as The Recurring Subject of Rebirth, Oshi No Ko Fits Well Under the Drama and Supernatural Subgenres. Idol Star Ai Hoshino, a Sixteen-Year-Old Idol, Is the Protagonist in This Narrative. She Is Revered for Embodying the Ideal of A Young Lady Who Is Innocent and Pure in Heart.

One of Gorou Amemiya’s Many Admirers Is a Rural Gynecologist Named Gorou Amemiya. His Favorite Idol, Ai Hoshino, Appeared in His Hospital Suddenly One Day. to Gorou’s Annoyance, It Comes out That She Was Pregnant, and He Needs to Treat Her with Respect. at Some Point Later in The Day, He Met a Mysterious Figure, Although He Had No Idea the Meeting Would Ultimately Lead to His Demise.

In a Bizarre Twist, Gorou Amemiya Discovers that He Has Been Reincarnated as Aquamarine Hoshino, the Son of His Idol. It Recounts Gorou’s Journey to Become Just Like His Mother, While Also Revealing the Dark, Secret Story of Idol Worship. a Quick Lesson in The Fact that Talent Is Not Necessarily a Guarantee of Success. According to Folklore, Not Everything Shiny Is Gold.