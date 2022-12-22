Oshi No Ko Anime Release Date Sets For April 2023! Check Trailer & Other Details!

Oshi no Ko, the TV anime adaptation of Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari’s renowned manga, is receiving a lot of attention and enthusiasm from fans. Since the release year was announced, people have been dying to know when the series will come out and what it will be about. Here, we’ve tried to gather the most up-to-date information about the series, so keep reading to find out…

Oshi no Ko’s release date

On Thursday, June 9th, 2022, it was announced that the anime will premiere in 2023 with a 90-minute first episode.

Interestingly, after the latest update on the series on December 11, it was stated that the anime will premiere in April as part of the Spring 2023 anime schedule. There is no set release date for the new anime yet, but to commemorate the new window, Oshi no Ko has released the first clip showcasing it in action. You can see it in the video above, as well as the series’ newest poster, below:

Cast & Staff

Staff

Original Creator: Aka Akasaka x Mengo Yokoyari

Director: Daisuke Hiramaki

Assistant Director: Saori Tachibana

Series Composition: Jin Tanaka

Character Design: Kanna Hirayama

Cast

Rie Takahashi as Ai Hoshino

Takeo Ootsuka as Aquamarine Hoshino

Yumi Uchiyama as Young Aqua

Yurie Igoma as Ruby Hoshino

Kentou Itou as Gorou

Tomoyo Takanayagi as Sarina

Oshi no Ko Manga Synopsis

Manga Plus, which officially distributes the English version of the Oshi no Ko manga, explains the plot as follows:

“In the world of showbiz, lies are weapons.” Goro works as an OB-GYN in the countryside, a life far removed from the entertainment industry. Meanwhile, his favorite idol, Ai Hoshino, has begun her climb to stardom. The two meet in the “worst possible way,” setting the gears of fate in motion! The amazing Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari team up to depict the world of showbiz from a completely new perspective in this shocking series!

Oshi no Ko Manga Series

Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari’s comic work Oshi No Ko served as the inspiration for Oshi No Ko’s initial iteration. Since April 23, 2020, it has been serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump.

Oshi No Ko is a manga series that is not only published digitally in Japanese but also in English thanks to the MangaPlus service.

Along with Kaguya-sama: Love is War, Akasaka has also had considerable success with his manga series Oshi No Ko. In the 2021 and 2022 Kono Manga ga Sugoi! rankings, it was rated eleventh and seventh, respectively.

Additionally, on 7th April 2022, Oshi No Ko was nominated for the 46th Kodansha Manga Awards in the Shounen category, as well as twice for the Manga Taisho Award in 2021 and 2022.