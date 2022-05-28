Onyx Equinox Season 2 Release Date, All You Need To Know!

The second season of Netflix’s Equinox could be in the works, given the show’s popularity and the positive reception it received during its first run. On December 30, a Danish thriller starring a woman who is haunted by visions following the kidnapping of her sister was made available on Netflix. Express.co.uk has all the information you need to know about Equinox’s upcoming second season. The second season may deviate from the original concept because the show is based on a podcast. Because the disappearance of the teenagers spawned a slew of conspiracy theories, a second season could explore some of them in greater detail. Fans will have to wait and see if Netflix planned this project to be a limited series or if the viewing numbers indicate that a second installment is required. There was a six-episode season of Equinox in the vein of Netflix’s Dark, and it was described as such.

When Can We Expect the Second Season of Equinox?

If Netflix decides to extend the show for a second season, fans will have to wait until the end of 2021 or the beginning of 2022 for new episodes. Despite several TV shows being able to go into production, the coronavirus epidemic has limited the amount of filming that can be done.

The first few months following the premiere of the first season will be used by Netflix to gauge interest in a second season, which should air in early 2021. When Astrid went on her quest to find out what happened to the kids that strange night, the first season had viewers hooked. What makes this mystery unique is that it appears to take place in parallel universes where anything can happen.

The cast of Equinox Season 2

Now that a second season hasn’t been announced, it’s hard to tell who will return in their roles. It wasn’t until the beginning of the second season that Astrid learned about her sister and the other children’s disappearances.

The caller’s story could be the focus of season two. Curcic could always return to play Astrid in a future season that explores the sisters’ lives prior to the events that led to the disappearance of Astrid’s younger sister. Astrid’s sister Ida was played by Karoline Hamm in season one, Hanne Hedlund as Lene, Lars Bergmann as Dennis, and Fanny Bornedal as Amelia.

The First Season of Equinox

The protagonist of this Danish thriller is 30-year-old journalist Astrid, who is also a newly divorced mother of one. After receiving a phone call from a person she doesn’t recognize, Astrid finds herself unable to shake the memories of a troubled childhood.

In the middle of a late-night phone-in radio program about long-held superstitions and anxieties, Astrid receives a call from the past, which forces her to return to Copenhagen, where she was born. When she was nine years old, her family was shattered by the loss of a loved one in a tragic accident in Copenhagen.

This is the second episode of Equinox Season 2.

There’s no way of knowing what will happen in the second installment because the series hasn’t been renewed yet. He tells Astrid how he learned about the parallel universe and was present when her sister was kidnapped in the first season teaser on her radio show. A friend of Ida’s named Jakob Skipper answered the phone.

All the answers to Ida’s vanishing can be found in this one book, he claimed. To satisfy their curiosity, viewers can expect to hear more about what happened from Jakob or Ida’s perspective in season two. With one tweeting, “Just can’t wait; New Year’s is going to be a total thrill trip #Equinox #Netflix,” fans have already expressed their excitement for the series. Others have compared the series to the Dark Tower, deeming it “mysterious” and “intriguing.”

