Nisekoi Anime Season 3 Release Date: Is This Series Coming in 2022!

With a dash of comedy, romantic comedies are the finest way to keep things interesting. Anime programs like Nisekoi leave viewers with a smile on their faces and a warm feeling in their hearts. Based on a shonen manga series by Naoshi Komi, the anime series is based on manga. Readers of anime manga were enamored with the manga series when it was released on November 7, 2011. Season 1 of this popular manga series premiered on January 11, 2014, after a few years of anticipation. Not only did manga fans like this anime series, but so did new viewers the show was quickly renewed for a second season. In April 2015, the second season was released, and since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting the announcement of the third season. Let’s take a look at the prospect of the third season of Nisekoi.

Since when Have Fans Heard Anything New Regarding Nisekoi’s Re-Birth?

Despite the film’s poor box office performance, it brought some welcome news to fans at the time of its release: Nisekoi Season 3 was widely expected to be the next project for the production company. Since the premiere of the second season of Nisekoi in 2015, the Shaft studio has already published a number of new animes. ‘Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story’ was released by the studio last year.



Shaft fans, on the other hand, are holding out hope that the studio will produce at least one more season of Nisekoi, which is one of the company’s most popular products. However, no concrete details have emerged about the upcoming season. For another season, the manga has 229 chapters in 25 volumes, so the creators have plenty of material to work with. Even though the third season hasn’t been officially announced, we can speculate and hope that it will be released sometime in 2022.

Season 3 of ‘Nisekoi’: What Can We Expect?

Despite the fact that nothing has been proven as of yet, Ichigo finally having feelings for Kirisaki is something that fans are dying to witness and know about because of their chemistry. Some other predictions concerning the third season include that Yui-return nee’s could bring a fresh twist to the tale, with Raku receiving a heartfelt confession from her.

Season 3 of Nisekoi Will Premiere on The Following Date:

The Nisekoi Season 3 anime has yet to be given an official release date. It is expected to be made official soon.

In early or mid-2022, it appears that the third season of Nisekoi will be released. In the same way, it will come on the same platform as before.

Netflix will also carry the Japanese anime series Nisekoi. Nisekoi’s first and second seasons are also available on Netflix’s on-demand service. We’ll let you know as soon as we learn anything new regarding the upcoming third season of the anime Nisekoi. Nisekoi’s first season premiered on January 11th, 2014 on Toonami.

Let’s take a look at our evaluation of Nisekoi’s second season.

The Cast of The Third Season of Nisekoi:

Check out the cast below for the third season of Nisekoi!

Raku Ichijou was played by Koki Uchiyama.

Chitoge Kirisaki, portrayed by Nao Toyama

Kana Hanazawa in The Role of Kosaki Onore

Ruri Miyamoto is played by Yumi Uchiyama.

Shuu Maiko is Yuki Kaji’s character.

Actress Mikako Komatsu portrays Seishirou Tsugumi in the Japanese film adaptation.

Marika Tachibana

Schoolboy Kengo Mizoguchi

Fukamachi is a henchman for Toshinari.

A Schoolboy’s Guide to Ryouta Igarashi

Mafia Don Masaaki Yano in the role of

Reina Ueda plays the role of a schoolgirl in “School Girl”

Claude, played by Takehito Koyasu, in the film

Ryuu is played by Nobuyuki Hiyama.

Kyoto is Hitomi Nabatame’s character.

Actress Akira Sekine as a Young Lady

Then, you’re as good as Honda at Taichi!

Haru Onodera is played by Ayane Sakura.

In the role of Raku’s biological father, Ken’ichi Ogata

In the role of Chitoge’s father Masashi Ebara

Eri Suzuki in the Role of a High School Student

As Kosaki’s mother, Sayaka Ohara appears.

Manami Numakura in The Role of Paula Mc Coy

The appointment of Kentaro Tone as President of the Corporation

Fuu is Kotori Koiwai as Kotori.

In the role of Hana Kirisaki, Megumi Toyoguchi takes the stage.

Hayato Haruo’s portrayal of Yoshino

Marika’s father, Fumihiko Tachiki, is portrayed by

Sayuri Sadaoka plays the Priestess.

Actor Eiji Miyashita plays a thug

Migisuke is played by Takahiro Sakurai in this film.

Yu Kobayashi as the parrot

Takashi Matsuyama, the manager of the restaurant, has been named

An Old Lady Receptionist is Kiyoko Miyazawa.

Guest of Honor: Kimiko Saito

Yusuke Kabuta portrays a Yakuza member.

Actor Yuu Maeda portrays the Yakuza

Nisekoi’s Third Season Trailer

The anime series Nisekoi Season 3 hasn’t had a season 3 trailer released yet. It appears to be coming out soon. Any news concerning the third season trailer of Nisekoi will be added to this page if it becomes available.

Nisekoi’s second season trailer is available below. Let’s have a look at it. When the third season of Nisekoi is released, we will post the trailer here.