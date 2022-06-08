Naruto Characters: Are We Getting It or Not? Know Here!

Although fans of Naruto have many favourite characters, nearly a million votes cast on the website Ranker have determined which characters they think to be the finest in the series. For the past decade, Naruto fans have debated who is the most powerful character in the series: Naruto, Sasuke, or a third one that has yet to be named. Sites like Ranker allow fans to see exactly where their favourites rank amongst hundreds of other votes.

Would-be Great Guy

Naruto Shippuden’s Might Guy stands guard over Kakashi as they go through the woods.

Might Guy is one of the most popular professors in the series. After all, he lacks the series’ most potent skills, but he nevertheless holds his own in hand-to-hand fighting against more strong foes.

His zest for life, his community, and his coworkers is contagious. Clearly, he has implanted that excitement into Rock Lee. A large portion of the audience enjoys watching him compete with Kakashi in practically every encounter. He’s a blast to watch, and his skills are nothing short of impressive.

Kurama,

A distinct picture of Kurama’s nine-tailed fox is not offered when the audience is initially introduced to him. His portrayal as an uncontrollable enemy that even some of the strongest jinchuriki have contained isn’t totally accurate. Kurama isn’t wicked in and of himself, but he’s been enslaved by evil individuals in the past.

As the narrative progresses and Naruto truly establishes a bond with Kurama, the spectator might perceive him as more of a defender than a destroyer. A lengthy path for Naruto to get there, though, makes Kurama one of the best-developed characters in the series…

Pain

Orochimaru may be the longest-running villain in the series, but Pain is the more intriguing of the two. Some of the most beloved episodes of the anime revolve around his battle with Jiraiya and, subsequently, Naruto. This character’s journey from a young orphan boy orphaned by war to one of Akatsuki’s founding members is among the most fascinating in the series.

The combat scenes in Pain’s episodes are just as exciting to watch as Naruto’s “talk-no-Jutsu” attempts to reason with him.

Gaara

Gaara’s resemblance to Naruto is one of the many reasons he’s beloved among fans. Naruto, on the other hand, was nurtured by his culture as a weapon, with relatives who didn’t know how to deal with the tailed beast inside him. As a result, Gaara and Naruto grew up to be two very different teenagers with skills they couldn’t control. Gaara only discovers Naruto is a better shinobi than he is when they meet (and battle) and he vows to change.

Shikamaru

When it comes to anime characters, those who are wiser than the rest of the cast are always adored by fans. Particularly in light of Shikamaru’s dramatic character development, this is particularly relevant.

Shikamaru’s early idleness makes him a very relatable character. Not to mention, he’s not afraid to admit that he’s smarter than all of his peers. It takes a tragedy in the village to have him stand up as a leader, but he becomes the best strategist in the show, even counselling the Hokage and an entire army as a youngster.

Jiraiya

Jiraiya’s portrayal represents a sense of humour that isn’t shared by everyone in the audience, and this has caused some fans to feel ambivalent about him. Jiraiya, on the other hand, is a fan favourite due to his flair for the dramatic and his unwavering dedication to seeing Naruto’s mission of changing the world come to fruition.



At first, Jiraiya appears to be a mentor who doesn’t give a damn about his charges, but it soon becomes apparent that this is really a ploy to motivate Naruto to put in more effort. One of the saddest deaths in the Naruto series is that of Pain, who fought him and then died.

Minato

Not as much screen time as other characters get given to the protagonist, Minato. To a significant extent, that’s because he is already dead and gone when Naruto’s series begins, and because his identity as Naruto’s father is only hinted at originally since his parents’ identities are only hinted at.



However, Minato’s skills are frequently mentioned because he is one of the fiercest fighters, which undoubtedly makes him attractive to fans. Seeing him give his life for his family and village brings tears to my eyes every time I watch the scenes.

Naruto

Naruto may be the protagonist of the series named after him, but it doesn’t necessarily make him the finest character. Many people dislike him because of his overpowering personality, despite the fact that he grows up and learns what it is to be a hero throughout the course of the novel.

Kakashi

From the very beginning, the captain of Team 7 has been a darling of the audience. One of the best team bonding exercises in the series is his bell test, which is actually a test of cooperation. Although Kakashi’s powers are comparable to Jiraiya’s, viewers get to see him grow from someone who hides his feelings to one who cares profoundly for his students and becomes the village leader.

Itachi

If Kakashi possesses an aura of mystery, Itachi is completely engulfed in it. More time is spent hearing about his role in Sasuke’s childhood than is spent learning about the man himself. In many ways, he is the antagonist of the movie, but the moment when he finally admits the truth to the viewer transforms him into a captivating figure.