Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 : Release date and Plot !

‘Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro’ (Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san) is a romantic comedy anime that first aired in April 2021 in Japan.

Nanashi authored and illustrated the online manga series. The anime depicts the story of an anti-social senior high school student whose life is turned upside down when he meets a first-year student who begins to harass him by calling him senpai.

The anime currently ranks #289 in terms of popularity on MyAnimeList, with a 7.45 average rating. Is this enough to secure a second season?

Let’s see whether a sequel to “Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro” is in the works.

Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro has been renewed for a second season:

Season 2 of the anime adaptation has been approved for production, according to Miss Nagatoro’s official Twitter account. Surprisingly, the designers have released a new teaser image for the upcoming season featuring both Naoto and Nagatoro. According to the statement, Misaki Suzuki, a character designer, developed the image.

Will there be a Miss Nagatoro Season 2?

Unfortunately, neither the official website nor the Miss Nagatoro Twitter account has said when Miss Nagatoro Season 2 will be released. If the studio plans to start production in 2021, Season 2 is likely to debut in the Fall 2022 anime season.

In any event, it’s far too early to put a time limit on the release. The makers may provide more information about the upcoming season in the months ahead. So stay tuned for any updates on Don’t Toy With Me Miss Nagatoro Season 2.

What’s the anime’s plot?

Hayase Nagatoro, a high school student, likes to torture senpais in her spare time. Nagatoro and her friends like torturing their timid Senpai when they come across potential artwork. Nagatoro vows to continue playing this terrible game and pays frequent visits to her Senpai, forcing him to do whatever she desires at the time. Especially if it makes him feel uncomfortable.

Nagatoro’s eccentricities include Senpai’s favorite items, activities, looks, and personality. Senpai gradually realizes that Nagatoro’s presence does not bother him, and a tough bond forms between them, with each, patiently tolerating the other’s actions.

Season 2 Cast Members of Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro

At this time, the cast members have not been formally confirmed, but we expect the same cast members to reprise their roles as these amusing characters in the upcoming chapter as well.

Sumire Uesaka portrays Nagatoro.

Aina Suzuki’s work Yoshii

Daiki Yamashita created Senpai.

Mikako Komatsu’s Gamo-Chan

Shiori Izawa’s Sakura.

Manga:

The series’ webcomic was written and illustrated by Nanashi. The series is published by the manga app Kodansha Publishing, and it is also available in English as Vertical. The manga series began in 2017 and now has 11 installments. The eleventh book was published to the public on August 6, 2021. The amount of revised volumes in anime is substantial.

It was adapted from the 46th chapter of the manga series in the first season of the anime. Volume 6 ends with this segment. For the time being, it looks that there are five portions of source material remaining, enough to build another season. Given that the manga series is already in development, it’s possible that further seasons’ source material may be generated in the future.

Miss Nagatoro Season 2 Official Trailer: Don’t Toy With Me!

We don’t have an official trailer for the new season as of the time of writing this post, but we’ve included a season 1 trailer for your viewing pleasure.

While you wait for the season 2 release date and trailer, watch the season 1 trailer below.