My Isekai Life Anime: Confirmed Release Date, Trailer & Everything We Know in 2022!

When My Isekai Life is released for the Summer 2022 anime season in July 2022, it will be called Tensei Kenja no Isekai Life, or “My Isekai Life.”

Action and adventure fans will like My Isekai Life, which has aspects of So I’m a Spider, So What? and That Time I Got Reincarnated As a Slime in its storyline. Even so, it’s special in its own way. For this story, we’ll be following Yuuji Sano. When Yuuji is done with his labor at home, he gets summoned to another realm.

Being an adventurer in the other world would be difficult for him because of his employment as a Monster Tamer. The slimes he encountered gave him magical powers and the ability to take on a second profession: Sage. ‘ He has unwittingly become the strongest person on the planet after getting this astonishing power.

The official trailer for My Isekai Life has an anime that includes many slimes, RPG aspects, humor, and so much more.

When Will My Isekai Life Be Released?

My Isekai Life’s Anime Adaptation Was Announced at The Beginning of The Year. in Addition, There Was No Formal Release Date Given for The Project. However, We Now Have a Better Notion of When the Anime Will Be Out. According to Anime News Network, “my Isekai Life” Will Be Released in 2022. There Is No Exact Date yet For that Year.

We Have yet To See the Protagonist in Animated Form Months After the Show Was First Promised, so It’s Doubtful that “my Isekai Life” Will Premiere in The Coming Year. Spring or Summer Anime Seasons in 2022 Are Most Likely to See the Series Launch. Square Enix Manga & Books Has Revealed that The Official English Editions of The Manga Will Be Released in December 2022, so Fans Shouldn’t Have to Wait Too Long. at The Very Least, the Manga Will Serve to Alleviate Some of The Tension Around the Next Television Series.

Actors and Crew from The Television Series My Isekai Life

Additionally, Chiaki Kobayashi, Azumi Waki, and Wataru Takagi Will Be Playing Yuji, Dryad, and Proud Wolf, Respectively.



Kiyotaka Suzuki, Director of Babylon, Is Assisting Keisuke Kojima (director of Babylon) in Directing Revoroot’s Upcoming Anime. He Is Also in Charge of Character Development. There Are Writings and Music by Gin at Busted Rose by Naohiro Fukushima.

A Japanese Anime Story About Tensei Kenja’s Life.

Yuji Sano, a Corporation Employee, Is the Focus of The Series’ Narrative. the Boss of The Company Is Abrasive Toward the Employee. Yuji Brings Some of His Work Home Because He Is Overworked and Can’t Get to It All at Work. “play This Game or You Will Be Summoned to Another Universe” Was the Message He Received One Day While Working on His Computer at Home.



After Ignoring the Message, He Found Himself in A Whole Different Fantasy World. He Roams the New World, Discovering and Appreciating All of Its Wonders. He Started out As a Tamer, but Through Time, He Matured Into a Sage. Tamers Are Considered to Be of A Lower Status or Class, Whereas Sages Are Considered to Be at The Pinnacle of Magical Knowledge and Expertise.

Yuji’s Metamorphosis from A Tamer to A Sage Is Notable for The Fact that Numerous Slime Creatures Have Helped Him Achieve This Title in A Short Period of Time. in His New Role, He’s One of The Most Powerful Magical Emperors in Existence.

Characters from The Anime Tensei Kenja No Isekai: Life

“sage” and “tamed” Are the Titles Given to Yuji Sano, a Guy with No Feelings Who Is Voiced by Chiaki Kobayashi. Azumi Waki and Wataru Takagi Voice Dryad and Proudwolf, Respectively.