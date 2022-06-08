My Hero Academia Characters: Are We Getting It or Not? Know Here!

One of the most popular anime and manga series is My Hero Academia. Chances are when one thinks about the series, they’re thinking of one of the numerous entertaining characters. In a listicle like this one, there are so many to select from, each with their own distinct personalities and reasons that make them fascinating to examine.

Everyone has a birthday, so why not check which My Hero Academia character you receive for your birthday month just for fun? There will, as expected, be 12 characters given below in ascending order for the relevant months.

According to Your Birth Month, Your My Hero Academia Character

January – Izuku Midoriya

January marks the start of a new year, which is frequently associated with a fresh start. In My Hero Academia, Deku represents a new generation of heroes, which is fitting. He is the primary protagonist of this popular series and the most recent user of the One For All Quirk. He was born without quirks, but it didn’t stop him from pursuing his dream of becoming a hero.



He has a kind heart and is willing to go to any length to help others. It didn’t matter how many bones he shattered or how battered he was at the start of the series because he would always give it his all to defend someone. Thankfully, he’s progressed past the point where he injures himself simply by utilizing his Quirk, and he now has access to a number of Quirks that were formerly employed by One For All users.

Minoru Mineta (February)

Minoru Mineta’s most notable characteristic is that he portrays a blatant pervert, which is a famous (if a little overused) anime stereotype. He’s one of the most heinous villains in My Hero Academia, but he’s not completely evil. He’s surprisingly bright (having one of the highest wit stats in Class 1-A) and knows how to use his Pop Off Quirk effectively.

Although February is the month of love, Mineta’s actions frequently assure that he receives no love from characters or admirers. At the very least, when the rest of Class 1-A needs him, he’ll be there.

Himiko Toga (march)

She may be mad, but she’s incredibly popular among My Hero Academia fans. She’s a member of the League of Villains, which eventually became the Paranormal Liberation Front, and has an unhealthy fascination with Deku. She’s ruthless, but she cares deeply about some of her friends (like Twice).

Her Quirk is versatile in that it allows her to impersonate and duplicate the Quirks of anyone from whom she takes blood. It has, predictably, resulted in her developing an unhealthy preoccupation with blood

Tsuyu Asui (April)

Tsuyu’s design is one of the most recognizable in My Hero Academia. Despite the fact that she isn’t the most powerful, her Frog Quirk is nevertheless intriguing, as it grants her the numerous unique talents that many frog species have. This Quirk does have some drawbacks, such as her vulnerability to chilly surroundings.

She’s dependable, intelligent, and, for the most part, calm, all of which endear her to viewers of the show. She pledged, like many other Class 1-A students, to bring down All For One.

On a more minor topic, April is National Frog Month, and Froppy is a perfect choice.

Ibara Shiozaki (May)

Class 1-B is clearly weaker than Class 1-A, although that doesn’t negate the former’s compelling characters. Ibara Shiozaki, a character with strong religious overtones, was one of the most remarkable. May is the month of many devotions to the Blessed Virgin Mary, and Ibara’s hero name is Maria, which corresponds to the aforementioned religious aspects.

She was one of many Class 1-B teams to be defeated during the Joint Training Arc, and she didn’t play much until the Paranormal Liberation War Arc. Ibara attempted to trap Gigantomachia with her vines, but she was unsuccessful.

Mina Ashido (June)

Mina is a jovial character who cheers on Ochaco x Izuku and frequently embarrasses the former with mocking. She’s a horrible student who frequently struggles with her studies. On the plus side, she’s a fantastic dancer with a firm grasp on her Acid Quirk.

In My Hero Academia, the Quirk is also the reason behind her pink skin. More importantly, it provides her with some useful defensive and mobility options.

Momo Yaoyorozu (July)

Momo’s great intelligence complements his capacity to make stuff, making it a highly beneficial Quirk. Surprisingly, Quirk necessitates her exposing her skin in order to use it, which explains her dubious and impractical outfit design.

She was one of the rare students who received admission based on an official recommendation. Momo, unlike Setsuna Tokage, has had her moments in the spotlight. She’s a natural leader and one of the series’ more notable female characters. She’s ranked high in multiple official My Hero Academia popularity polls, which is unsurprising.

Katsuki Bakugo (August)

Katsuki Bakugo is the only character in My Hero Academia who has regularly ranked at the top of official popularity polls. He’s had a lot of screen time throughout the series and is without a doubt one of the best Class 1-A pupils.

He is the series’ deuteragonist, which allows the audience to readily follow his character development. Bakugo may have started out as a typical bully, but he clearly has an inferiority issue and is constantly striving to improve himself.

His Quirk is straightforward: it permits him to make explosives. He can utilize it to deal with damage and move about, making him one of the most powerful students.

Ochaco Uraraka (September)

Uraraka is the main character in My Hero Academia, and she is largely Midoriya’s love interest. Aside from that, she’s a poor girl attempting to support her family. As a result, she was motivated to try to become a hero. Even said, she isn’t completely selfish because she enjoys seeing other people happy.

She also possesses the important Quirk of Zero Gravity. It basically allows her to touch an object and have gravity removed from it. Himiko Toga used this Quirk briefly when she chose to kill Chitose Kizuki and her goons.

Tomura Shigaraki (October)

All For One is a powerful Quirk that allows the user to steal the Quirk of another person. Tomura Shigaraki, the main antagonist of My Hero Academia, uses it, as one might expect. October is known for being a scary month, which is appropriate for a man as dark and twisted as Shigaraki Tenko, a section of Shigaraki, who wishes to be saved. As a result, he’s not quite a black-and-white villain. Decay was his original Quirk, which allowed him to destroy anything he touched with his fingers. He used it to murder his entire family, so one has to consider if he truly deserves to be saved.

Shoto Todoroki, 11 November

Only one of the many reasons why Shoto Todoroki is so awesome is his ability to control fire and ice. In My Hero Academia, he goes through a lot of character development. He finally used fire after repressing it for a long time during his fight with Deku at the U.A. Sports Festival, mainly because he despised his father.

Shoto Todoroki, unlike Dabi, is not a villain due to his father’s acts. Shoto, like many others, was inspired by All Might back in the day, which is interesting given Endeavor’s relationship with All Might.

Toshinori Yagi (12th December)

It’s All Might, last but not least. He was the last person to utilize One For All before handing it over to Izuku Midoriya, and as a result of his battle with All For One, he is now Quirkless. He was the world’s number one hero before that, and he’s spent the decades since then training Midoriya to be a suitable successor.