Moriarty the Patriot Season 2 Release Date: Will The Anime Return? All The Latest Details!

Will the Moriarty the Patriot Season 2 anime continue the story of William James Moriarty, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes’ foe and now friend? If that’s the case, when will Yuukoku no Moriarty Season 2 be released?

The major issue is that the Moriarty the Patriot manga had reached its first major climax in The Final Problem narrative arc, which was covered by the anime’s first season’s conclusion. However, the manga’s tale has resumed with a new story arc mainly based on Arthur Conan Doyle’s The Return of Sherlock Holmes.



So, whether or not the manga’s final chapter is just around the corner is a serious question… maybe the manga could go on for years with Sherly and Liam’s new adventures!? ( For more information, see the manga comparison section below. Fans can view Moriarty the Patriot OVA episodes in the meantime. Two episodes were released on April 27, 2022. One episode adapted the previously unreleased manga narrative “The Tea Party,” while the other is an anime-original story not found in the manga.

Who Is Cast In ‘Moriarty the Patriot’ Season 2?

On August 15, 2021, the first 11 episodes of the English dubbed version were released. If the anime is renewed for a second season, the following cast will almost certainly return. The following is the English Dub cast:

William is played by Aaron Dismuke. Moriarty, James

Albert is played by Chris Guerrero. Moriarty, James

Louis is played by Howard Wang. Moriarty, James

Sherlock Holmes is played by Theo Devaney.

Sebastian Moran is played by Christopher Wehkamp.

Fred is played by Caleb Yen (Porlock)

Inspector David Matranga Lestrade, George

Albert is played by Chris Guerrero (Young)

Earl of Argleton, Barry Yandell

Dr. John H. Watson is played by Ryan Colt Levy.

Miss Hudson is played by Suzie Yeung.

Mycroft Holmes is played by J. Michael Tatum.

Countess Moriarty is played by Nicole Hodges.

Earl Moriarty is played by Robert McCollum.

Eden is played by Anthony DiMascio.

El is played by Matt Shipman.

Richard is played by Phil Parsons.

Roddy is played by Kevin Thelwell.

Simon is played by Gregory Lush.

Louis is played by Laura Stahl (Young)

Madame Penieres is played by Alexis Tipton.

Narrator: Anthony Skordi

William is played by Emily Neves (Young)

William is played by Luci Christian (Real)

RELEASE DATE PREDICTION FOR SEASON 2

We are unable to provide an official release date because the series has not yet been renewed. However, if the series is renewed, we can anticipate when Season 2 will be released. Season 2 is expected to premiere in the winter of 2022.

Season 1 Part 1 was released in October 2020, followed by Part 2 in April 2021, thus the anticipated release date. The series ended in June of 2021.

Almost the whole manga has been converted into both sections of the series. According to a source, the latest Chapter (60) will be released in July 2021, which means fans will have to wait for more manga to be produced before seeing more of it translated into anime content. No official release date has been announced as of yet, but we anticipate to learn more in the coming months.

The Plot For ‘Moriarty the Patriot’ Season 2?

The anime is set in a dystopian Britain in the nineteenth century. There is a wealth gap between the high and lower classes. The system rewards the wealthy while undervaluing the poor.

William James Moriarty is the Moriarty family’s second son. He is a common noble who consults with the common people to help them overcome their difficulties. William is well aware of the inequitable system that governs British society. He and his brothers Albert and Louis set out on a mission to transform the world and bring down this system, even if it means spilling some blood. In the Season 1 Part 2 conclusion, we witnessed William leap from Tower Bridge, followed by Holmes. The two made it through the fall.



Season 2 is expected to reveal how the two survived the fall and what drove them to this new pursuit. The American government will most likely intervene in the new season, enlisting Holmes in a covert mission, while Moran loses the plot with Moriarty’s departure.

Is There An Official Trailer For Season 2 Of ‘Moriarty the Patriot’?

Although there is no trailer for Season 2 of ‘Moriarty the Patriot,’ you can watch the entire episode with English subtitles on Muse Asia’s official YouTube Channel. Meanwhile, here’s the first season trailer. Do you think ‘Moriarty the Patriot’ should be renewed for another season?