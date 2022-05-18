Moonlit Fantasy Season 2: Are We Getting It or Not? Know Here!

‘Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy’ is an isekai anime about Makoto Misumi, a regular youngster. After being transported to a fantasy planet to become its hero, the world’s unnamed goddess decides to release him due to his lack of beauty.

The animation is based on a light novel series written by Kei Azumi and illustrated by Mitsuaki Matsumoto and produced by C2C Studio. The anime’s first season aired from July to September 2021. Fans now have some exciting news to look forward to. Continue reading to learn more.

The Plot Of ‘Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy’ Season 2?

Season 2 of ‘Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy’ is expected to follow up where season 1 left off.

Makoto defeats the powerful adventurer Sofia Bulga (Miyuki Sawashiro) and the dragon Mitsurugi (Souma Saitou) by the end of the first season. They join the demon army’s mission to exterminate humanity, but Makoto intervenes.

The plot of the second season remains a mystery. However, based on where the previous season ended the source material, it will most likely cover Volume 5 of the manga series.

Makoto, Mio, and Tomoe ultimately arrive at the Rotsguard Academy in Volume 5. Makoto wishes to enrol as a student and impart his Earth-based expertise. However, he took the teacher employment exam instead of the student entrance exam by mistake. Makoto abandons his original plan to become a student in favour of working as a teacher while continuing to run his merchant business.

The students had no idea there was a “demon teacher” among them. Makoto’s lectures became well-known as a result of their emphasis on the actual battle and combat experience. Students have been dying to enrol in his class, even during summer vacations, because the school has never had such practical training.

Some of these students we met in the first season. Sif and Yuno, Rembrandt’s daughters, were both saved by Makato, and the two are clearly attracted to him.

During the school festival, there will also be activities to look forward to, including the main event, a fighting competition. However, the season will not be all fun and games for Makoto and his students, as they will face some disasters.

Read More: Erased Anime Season 2 Release Date: Everything You Need to Know!

Who Is Cast In ‘Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy’ Season 2?

Season 2 should see the main voice cast of ‘Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy’ return. Natsuki Hanae portrays Makoto Misumi, Ayane Sakura portrays Tomoe, Akari Kit portrays Mio, Saori Hayami portrays Emma, Shinpachi Tsuji portrays Beren, Yurika Kubo portrays Toa, Aiko Ninomiya portrays Rinon, and Reina Ueda portrays The Goddess, among others.

Read More: Kiss Him, Not Me Anime Season 2 Release Date: Renewed or Cancelled?

Does Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy Season 2 Have a Release Date?

Unfortunately, there isn’t much information about “Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy” Season 2 by animation company C2C. The staff confirmed the second season of “Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy” on the official “Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy” website. The update, however, did not specify when the series would resume broadcasting.

“Wandering Witch — The Journey of Elaina,” C2C’s previous series, debuted a year after its first announcement in October 2019. As a result, we can anticipate a similar production cycle for Season 2 of “Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy.” To put it another way, fans can expect the show to return in late 2022 or early 2023.

Crunchyroll had streaming rights for the first season of “Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy” in all countries except Asia, so fans will be able to watch it there. Crunchyroll will most likely be the only method to view Season 2 for fans in the Western Hemisphere.

Read More: Made in Abyss Anime Season 2 Release Date: Confirm or Cancelled! Check Here!

About The Anime

So, what precisely is this anime about? Except for those who have read the LN or seen Season 1 of Moonlit Fantasy, we’ll start with a brief introduction.

Our protagonist, AKA Makoto Misumi, travels to another world in order to become a hero simply because his parents made a wired contract many years ago and gave him as an offering to some goddess. So our protagonist goes to meet the Goddess, and despite the fact that he travelled to another world to meet her, she finds him “Horrible,” and she doesn’t even look at his face. As a result, she removes his hero status and gives him the knowledge to understand all languages except humans. Furthermore, the Goddess forces him to travel to the farthest reaches of the land. Makoto now has extraordinary physical and magical talents because he is from Earth and is currently in another realm. On his journey, he meets a number of half-humans and other mysterious creatures who are drawn to his charisma and join him in his mission to create a new world where everyone can live in harmony.