Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far!

Back in October 2021, the third season of Mob Psycho 100 was confirmed and revealed. However, I fully expected Mob Psycho 100 to be BONES’ big release in 2023, considering the fall release of the new season of My Hero Academia. I’m overjoyed to announce that I was completely wrong in my forecast. At Anime Expo, I had the opportunity to view the new OP for Mob Psycho 100 season 3. Let me tell you, I’m ecstatic about this.

Mob Psycho 100’s third season and My Hero Academia’s sixth season will both premiere in October 2022. There are a number of reasons why this is noteworthy. In December 2021, BONES confirmed the release date of My Hero Academia, which is a long way from now. Mob Psycho 100’s revelation comes as a surprise given that information. The nicest part is that it’s unexpected. Again, I’m in a state of ecstasy.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Plot

Season 3 of Mob Psycho 100 is now known as Mob Psycho 100 III. Over the course of two seasons, there are currently 25 episodes of the anime available. There were a total of 12 episodes in the first season and a total of 13 episodes in the first two seasons. Volume 13 of the manga, which concludes with Chapter 91, is the last part of the manga that has been adapted into an anime.

When Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 premieres, it will begin with the Divine Tree arc and continue to the manga’s epilogue, ideally. The Telepathy Mini Arc, the??? percent Arc, and the Epilogue are the forthcoming arcs. Manga concludes after a total of 101 chapters, with the final one occurring six months after Mob’s life was changed by a major arc’s events.

When Will Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Release Date Be?

To now, just a tentative schedule for the future season’s release in 2022 has been announced. Summer July 30 2022 or a late fall 2022 release would make the most sense given that the announcement was made in the fall of 2021. Mob’s exploits will most likely be available to stream on Crunchyroll by the end of the year.

@ komi03 tweeted that the third season of Mob Psycho 100 will premiere in 2022. Key visual to accompany the insider’s post, which shows two separate Mobs framed in a single picture. In the past, after a new season has been confirmed by a studio, it has taken anything from six to twelve months for the show to be made available. In early October 2022, the release date for the third season of Mob Psycho 100 is expected. With Studio Bones at the lead and the anime in its last season, the production quality will not be compromised. As a result, we can expect the release in the fall of 2022.

On May 12, Shigeo Kageyama (aka Mobbirthday, )’s there is a tweet about it. The official Mob Psycho 100 Twitter account has a special surprise for Mob’s birthday. On the day of the event, it has urged supporters to “follow this Twitter account.” The release date of Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 is expected to be revealed, or perhaps a trailer, illustration, or video dedicated to Mob will be released? What’s your take? The release date for the third season of Mob Psycho 100 has been revealed by Studio Bones in a promo film released on Mob’s birthday.

Season 3 of Mob Psycho 100 will premiere as scheduled in October 2022. Crunchyroll’s global streaming rights were announced during the Anime Expo on July 3rd. Asian countries are not included. An English dub and English subtitles will be available for all of Crunchyroll’s Japanese content. During the August 5-7 event, Crunchyroll will debut the first episode of Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Episode 1 and the second episode of Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Episode 2.

During the Anime Expo, Warner Brothers Japan and Crunchyroll announce the opening theme tune and a major visual. The tweet is below. In order to kick things off, MOB CHOIR will play the tune “1.”

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Cast

All of the actors that appeared in previous seasons of Mob Psycho 100 have repeated their roles and are returning for the new season. All of the anime’s voice actors are listed here:

Setsuo Ito as Shigeo Kageyama/ Mob

Takahiro Sakurai as Arataka Reigen

Akio Ohtsuka as Ekubo

Atsumi Tanezaki as Tome Kurata

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Teruki Hanazawa

Miyu Irino as Ritsu Kageyama

Yoshimasa Hosoya as Tenga Onigawara

Ayumi Fujimura as Ichi Mezato

Uki Satake as Tsubomi

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 and the rest of your favourite shows are coming soon, so keep an eye out for updates. For now, be sure to check out the Best of Spring 2022 Anime and let us know what you’re looking forward to watching!

Breaking Down the Trailer

It Is Clear from The New Teaser that Mob Psycho 100 Has All the Qualities that Make It so Appealing to Me. Tokyo’s Millions of Citizens Are Clearly in Danger from A Serious Crisis that Threatens Their Lives. the Religion of Mob, Which Sees Him as A Saint, Is Gaining Ground. Our Protagonist’s Thoughts Revolve on One or The Other, but Which One Is It? No. It Is Mob’s Lack of Clarity About His Future that Is the Central Issue.

The Great Resignation and Its Aftermath Are Still Fresh in The Minds of American Audiences, so This Is Sure to Resonate with Them. with The Current Socio-Political Climate Seeming Like a Nationwide Earthquake that Has Set Every City on Fire, We’re All Facing These High-Stakes-Feeling Personal Questions Simultaneously. However, Mob Psycho 100’s Signature Balancing Act Between the Intimate and The Existential Continues. Hard.