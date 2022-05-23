Megalo Box Season 2: Release Date & Confirmation on Netflix!

The Megalo Box Season 2 release date has been confirmed as April 4, 2021, during the Spring 2021 anime season.

Megalobox Season 2 will have a confirmed amount of episodes. The second season will be published as a Blu-Ray box set with a special short animation included. Megalobox Season 2 will be streamed on FUNimation.Megalobox 2: Nomad is the official title for the second season. TMS Entertainment describes the plot as follows:

The anime sequel was first confirmed to be in development at Anime NYC 2019. Furthermore, the introduction of Netflix’s Megalo Box in June 2020 sparked interest in the anime series.



The anime series demonstrates how much the animation industry has evolved over the years. Megalo Box’s first season’s Google search traffic was comparable to that of other popular anime at the time. The Megalo Box anime received positive reviews, with a higher-than-average score on MyAnimeList. The issue is that the first season’s Blu-Ray sales were at the bottom of the spring 2018 anime season’s sales.

However, in the anime industry, online streaming revenue is now the most important component in determining a series’ financial success. Even if the anime failed to sell DVDs, it must have been successful enough on anime streaming services throughout the world to warrant a sequel.

Megalo Box Season 2 Episode 7 premiere date

‘Megalo Box 2: Nomad’ or ‘Nomad: Megalo Box 2’ is the title of Megalo Box’s second season.

Do you want to know when episode 7 will be released? The date is set for June 16, 2022. Please save the date! Episode 7 is available on Tokyo MX and BS11.

The series was directed by the outstanding You Moriyama. Katsuhiko Manabe and Kensaku Kojima wrote the scripts, Mabanua is the show’s musician, and Ayumi Kurashima designed the characters.

Megalo Box Season 2 is available to watch on Netflix.

If you live in Japan, North America, or the British Isles, you can watch the second season episodes on Funimation. The episodes are available with English subtitles and original Japanese audio.

The show’s creator has also considered the Latin American audience. Subtitles in Portuguese and Spanish will be available for the show.

If you are from a Scandinavian country, you can watch the episode on Wakanim with English subtitles. The show will also be available with French, Russian, and German subtitles on the same website. If you live in Australia or New Zealand, you may watch the show on AnimeLab with English subtitles.

Characters from Megalo Box

Joe, a strong and encouraging figure spoken by Yoshimasa Hosoya in Japanese and Kaiji Tang in English, is the first main character. He’s shown to be an underground boxer living on the outskirts of town. Unfortunately, he had no choice but to fight like a boxer because it was the quickest way for him to make money, which he desperately needed. He was given the moniker ‘Moniker‘ in the second season.

He competed for money again in the second season, but this time for a different cause. His motivation in the second season was to seek money for his painkiller addiction. Gansaku Nanbu, the second important character, was voiced by Shir Sait in Japanese and Jason Marnocha in English. Joe’s manager, coach, and gambler was him. Even though he forced Joe into the boxing matches, he believed in his abilities. Yuri, who was dubbed by Hiroki Yasumoto in Japanese and Lex Lang in English, played the role of Megaboxing champion.