Is Mato Seihei No Slave Anime Coming in 2023? Latest Updates on Release Date!

Chained Soldier, also known as Mato Seihei no Slave in Japan, is a Japanese manga series written by Takahiro and drawn by Yohei Takemura. Since its publication in 2019, fans have been demanding an anime adaptation, and after nearly three years, the show’s creators have confirmed an anime adaptation.

Mato Seihei No Slave Release Date

Mato Seihei no Slave, a manga by Takahiro (Akame ga Kill!) and Yohei Takemura, has been published on Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ site since January 2019, and it is now officially getting a TV anime adaptation. It is scheduled to debut in 2023. Akari Kit will perform the opening theme song, and Maaya Uchida will perform the concluding theme song.

Check out a teaser promo below

Mato Seihei No Slave Anime Staff and Cast members

The character designs for the two main characters (Yki Wakura and Kyka Uzen) have also been changed.

The series is being produced by Studio Seven Arcs (Blue Period). Yya Hirose (Haruka Isumi from Idolish7) and Akari Kit (Nezuko Kamado from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba) will play Yki and Kyka, respectively.

Staff

Chief Director: Junji Nishimura (Vlad Love)

Director: Gor Kuji (Bungo to Alchemist)

Character Designer: Hiroyuki Yoshii (Just Because!)

Color Designer: Kaoru Nishimura (Dances with the Dragons)

Scriptwriters: Ryota Kan and Akira Kindaichi

Cast

Yuuki Wakura Voiced by: Yūya Hirose

Kyouka Uzen Voiced by: Akari Kitō

Himari Azuma Voiced by: Yume Miyamoto

Shushu Suruga Voiced by: Mari Hino

Nei Ōkawamura Voiced by: Hina Tachibana

Tenka Izumo Voiced by: Maaya Uchida

Yachiho Azuma Voiced by: Nene Hieda

Sahara Wakasa Voiced by: Reina Ueda

Aoba Wakura Voiced by: Tomori Kusunoki

Koko Zenibako Voiced by: Sayaka Senbongi

Naon Yuno Voiced by: Rina Hidaka

Synopsis

When gates to another realm known as the “Mato” appear all across Japan, a new resource known as “Peaches” is found, which grants special powers exclusively to women.

However, terrible monsters known as “Yomotsu Shuuki” inhabit the Mato and have been responsible for several calamities since then. To resist them, the government developed the Anti-demon Corps, an elite corps of women given authority by the Peaches.

Yuuki Wakura, a high school student, was heading home from school one day when he became disoriented at a Mato entry. When he cries for aid, he is instantly rescued by Kyouka Uzen, the chief of the Anti-demon Corps’ Seventh Unit.

Recognizing his potential while also needing him to make her Peach power more effective, she requests that Yuuki join the Anti-demon Corps by becoming her slave, a job he may find more agreeable than he had anticipated…