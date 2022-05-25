Masamune Kun’s Revenge Season 2 Release Date: Everything You Need To Know!

Although it is true that “all is fair in love and war,” this does not excuse someone’s actions in either case. In romance and battle, there are no hard and fast rules, but there is etiquette. Spending your entire life working on a revenge plan to get back at the girl who harshly rejected you is considered a jerk move, much like biological weapons are generally considered a no-no by the world’s governing bodies.

Despite this, Masamune Makabe, the teen protagonist of “Masamune Kun No Revenge,” desperately needs someone to teach him this lesson. Unfortunately, “Masamune Kun No Revenge’s” first season ended before such a feat could be achieved. Instead, the 2017 anime ended on a cliffhanger, leaving Masamune’s final decision open to interpretation.

Fans are still wondering what will happen to Masamune and his love/hate relationship with Aki, the apple of his ire, years later. As a result, many people are looking forward to the second season of “Masamune Kun No Revenge.” Here’s everything we know about “Masamune Kun No Revenge” Season 2’s release date, cast, and plot so far.

Masamune-Revenge Kun’s follows the following plot:

Masamune Makabe was an overweight man who had a strong bond with Aki Adagaki, a beautiful affluent girl until she viciously rejected him and dubbed him “Pig’s Foot” one day. Masamune Makabe became depressed as a result of this and began eating junk food.

Masamune disguised himself as a fit and attractive, if not vain, a high school student in order to exact vengeance on his tormentor. In order to exact vengeance on Aki, he decides to entice her into falling in love with him before humiliatingly rejecting her. Masamune eventually forms an alliance with Yoshino Koiwai, an Aki classmate and servant who seems to recognize Masamune’s moniker.

Masamune Makabe is a character in the manga Masamune Makabe.

Masamune Makabe, the show’s protagonist, returns to his old school after a complete physical transformation in order to exact revenge on the girl who tore him apart in the first place. His eyes are dark purple, and his hair is a dark bluish-black color. Because of his athleticism and muscularity, many of the young women at his school aspire to have bodies like his. He was once mocked for his “ugly” appearance, which included being short, overweight, and bearded.

He is a natural at both academics and sports. He can read women’s minds and is a master of persuasion when it comes to women.

He is still afraid of bugs, despite his efforts to become more resilient. Almost every female at the school is smitten with him due to his dreamy nature and attractive appearance. He wears the narcissism mask to hide his childhood issues. He still works out every day and keeps track of his calorie intake over time.

When will the second season of Masamune Kun No Revenge air?

Season 1 of “Masamune Kun No Revenge,” which premiered in March of 2017, ended just over five years ago. Despite the fact that the first season ended on a cliffhanger, many fans expected the show to return at some point in the future, but studio Silver Link has said little about its future plans.

Finally, in April 2021, the official “Masamune Kun No Revenge” Twitter account announced that a second season was in the works. Fans of the show who were looking forward to the new episodes were disappointed to learn that the first announcement of Season 2 did not include a release date. Furthermore, because animation is a notoriously time-consuming medium, Season 2 of “Masamune Kun No Revenge” is unlikely to debut until at least 2023.

