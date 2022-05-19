Majo No Tabitabi Season 2 Release Date:, Renewal Status and More!

‘Majo no Tabitabi’ or ‘Wandering Witch: The Journey of Elaina,’ a TV anime adaptation of the light novel series of the same name written by Jougi Shiraishi and illustrated by Azure, follows the life of the eponymous witch as she learns magic and grows into one of her world’s most dangerous witches. Elaina has admired the stories of a traveling witch named Niké since she was a youngster and has decided to follow in her footsteps. She goes on to set a record for being the youngest apprentice witch to pass the sorcery exam. However, as she prepares to begin her training, several witches from throughout the country deny her request for a mentor. Fran, the Stardust Witch, eventually decides to train her.

The series has gotten a lot of critical and public attention since its release. The first season of the show just ended. The following is everything we know so far regarding the upcoming one.

Majo no Tabitabi Season 2 Plot: What Can it Be About?

Elaina travels to a country where all wishes appear to be fulfilled in the season 1 finale, titled “The Everyday Tale of Every Ashen Witch.” When she enters the premises, she notices that it is made up of places she had previously visited at some point. When she arrives at Mirarosé’s palace, she learns a crucial truth: there are other versions of herself. She also learns about an angrier version of herself who has been attacking people. When the real Elaina comes, she questions this vicious Elaina about her motivations. After the events at Rostolf, the former claims that she wants everyone else to suffer as she has. A battle soon breaks out between the two Elaina. They only come to a halt after they have reached an accord. The two of them then decide to publish their diaries as a book. ‘Wandering Witch’ will be the title. The protagonist finds herself in another location later in the episode and ends up swapping bodies with a girl named Amnesia. They eventually decide to travel together.

Season 2 might be based on volume 5 onwards and follow Elaina and Amnesia as they journey together, similar to how season 1 was based on the first four volumes of the light novel series. The Ashen Witch may travel to other worlds, meet new people, embark on new adventures, and encounter new versions of herself.

Release date: Majo No Tabitabi Season 2

Majo No Tabitabi debuted in October with its first batch of 2022, and its finale debuted in December. As a result, estimating and guessing the release date of the Majo No Tabitabi II part is quite difficult. Taking into account the whole production and editing time,

Majo No Tabitabi II might be released in 2022. Yes, the release will take about a year. Supporters and fans should hold off on their excitement till Majo No Tabitabi Part 2 is out.

Majo No Tabitabi Season 2 Cast

There has been no official statement concerning Majo No Tabiatabi’s second part barely 15 days after the concluding episode of Season 1 Majo No Tabatabai. As a result, it has little to do with discussing the cast and characters. However, as Part 1 of the series is still ongoing, there’s a good potential that comparable actors and characters will appear in the second installment of Majo No Tabita.

As a result, voice actors from the Japanese version, such as Kaede Hondo, Tomoyo Kurosawa, Yoko Hikasa, Kana Hanazawa, and Mianami Takahashi, could be included in the cast. Sound artists such as Amber Connors, Dani Chambers, and Jad Saxton may appear in the English language version. When the manufacturers make their official announcement, the other identities will be released.

Story: Majo No Tabitabi Season 2

The plot of Majo No Tabitabi Part 2 is yet to be revealed, as Part 2 ended a few days ago. There are, however, possibilities to follow the first part’s plot. The plot of Majo No Tabitabi 2 will continue the major character Elaina’s adventure in numerous locations, as it did in the first part of the series.

There will be a plot concentrating on various persons and situations that Elaina will come across in order to learn about diverse human emotions and sensations. Fans will be curious to learn where Elaina has been and what she has discovered.

Majo No Tabitabi Season 2’s plot

Majo No Tabitabi tells us about the main character, a magician. Following your accomplishment in the magic examinations. She began her adventure by seeing all of the sites she wanted to see before arriving at her dream location. During her first visit, she was surprised to see her husband in person, but the double was nothing like her. The terrible Elaina who is harming people is revealed to be her Doppelganger. The real USA then fights her. Elaina’s supplementary story and her adventures in new areas will be featured in Majo No Tabitabi Part 2 next season. Majo No Tabitabi fans will have to wait a long time for the trailer for the upcoming second season.