Magus Bride Season 2 When Will It Release? Latest Updates 2022!

Kore Yamakazi is the sole creator and illustrator of ‘The Ancient Magus’ Bride,’ also known as Mahoutsukai no Yome in Japanese. In Japan, Mag Garden published it in their ‘Monthly Comic Garden magazine. They have published a total of 17 tanks on volumes, all of which have been republished in English. The manga is not only well-known in Japan; Seven Seas Entertainment released an English North American version in October 2014. Not only that, but Wit Studio also released a three-part OVA series that served as the foundation for the anime. They also produced the anime, which ran from October 2017 to March 2018. The Ancient Magus’ Bride: Those Awaiting a Star, also known as ‘Mah Tsukai no Yome: Hoshi Matsu Hito’ in Japanese, is a prequel directed by Norihiro Naganuma and written by Aya Takaha. It is based on Kore Yamazaki’s original story. Funimation licensed the anime television series in North America, and Crunchyroll awarded it the ‘Best Drama’ award at their 2017 anime awards. Fans are naturally curious as to when the second season of ‘The Ancient Magus’ Bride’ will be released, and here is everything we know so far about the renewal and its status.

What Is the Story Behind ‘the Ancient Magus’ Bride?

The Ancient Magus’ Bride is an intriguing anime with a distinct vibe and setting, rich in ancient English legends, excellent characters, and a compelling storyline. Chise Hatori, a 14-year-old girl who is already tired of her life, is the protagonist of the story. Chise is exhausted to the point where, in a moment of weakness and despair, she accepts a stranger’s offer to sell her life at an auction. While her soul is being auctioned, she is purchased by Elias Ainsworth, a powerful sorcerer who has decided to make her his pupil and bride.



This anime series is definitely not for children, as it contains some cruel and bold events. The sorcerer’s intentions are very hard-headed, and the girl has a short fuse. This isn’t one of those fairytales where the prince and princess fall in love and live happily ever after. The fairies in this anime series are untrustworthy, and the magicians have their own dark secrets.

Release Date for Season 2 of The Ancient Magus Bride

Followers will have to wait until the release of a few more significant manga volumes. On September 10, 2020, the first restricted version of Volume 14 will be released.

It’s possible that the studio will raise the green flag as soon as the fourteenth volume is released. However, The Ancient Magus Bride Season 2 could take at least a year to complete.

As a result, fans can expect new episodes in late 2021 or early 2022, according to current estimates.

The cast of The Ancient Magus Bride Season 2

Hatori Chise

Barklem, Stella

Riichi Miura Lindenbaum Ruth Rahab Silver

Ainsworth, Elias

Varley, Angelica

Ashen Eye of Spriggan

The plot of Season 2 of The Ancient Magus Bride

The anime is set in a fantastical world and tells the story of Chise Hatori, a young orphan who has been shunned by society.

Chase is a young woman who has lost her parents and wanders the roads beside any destination with nowhere to go. She decides to sell herself at a public sale, knowing full well that she will be sold into slavery, having lost all confidence in society and being plagued by depression.

Still, because this is her only option and her last chance at finding a home, Chise takes the stage and begins to promote her freedom.



Because auctions are uncommon and young, the crowd is prepared to pay astronomical sums to obtain her. She appears to be very concerned about her future; however, knowing full well that she has no other chance of surviving, she surrenders to fate.

Elias arrives on the scene at this opportune moment and proceeds to buy her out for 5 million pounds after recognizing her talent.

Elias is a seven-foot-tall foreigner who is matched against a demon that is greater than any human. He has a beast skull for a head and speaks with a profound expression that will send chills down any seven-year-spine. old’s Elias wins the public auction and brings Chise home because they provide unrivaled stays with the help of others in the crowd.

Elias begins to look after Chise, bathing and feeding her in order to help her heal. As her power returns, he explains to her that she is a sleigh buggy,’ a mage who can draw strength from her surroundings and her body to perform magic.

Sleigh magic, on the other hand, takes a huge toll on the body, draining it of its resources and weakening it. It can lead to exhaustion, fatigue, and death if someone is not cautious when using the art.

Season 2 Trailer for The Ancient Magus Bride

There is currently no trailer for season 2 available. Season 1’s trailer and episodes are available to view.