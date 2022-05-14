Made in Abyss Anime Season 2 Release Date: Confirm or Cancelled! Check Here!

The release date for Made In Abyss Season 2 has been set for July 2022, during the Summer 2022 anime season.

On April 2, 2022, the time frame was announced. Season 1 will also be replayed on Japanese television stations beginning on April 6, 2022.

Made In Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun is the official title for the second season (Made In Abyss: Retsujitsu no Ougonkyou).

During a special live streaming event on YouTube on May 5, 2022, further information about Made in Abyss Season 2 was unveiled. In attendance were Japanese voice actors Mariya Ise (Reg) and Miyu Tomita (Riko Azuna), as well as director Masayuki Kojima and producer Shinpei Yamashita.

The second Made In Abyss Season 2 trailer was the biggest surprise. The second PV video features Riko Azuna performing “Katachi,” the new Made In Abyss Season 2 OP (opening) theme tune. MYTH&ROID’s “Endless Embrace” will be the ED for the second season.

When Will Made In Abyss Season 2 Be Released?

To decide the Made in Abyss season 2 release date and whether or not a Made in Abyss Season 3 will follow, we must consider two things. The first is the source material, while the second is the amount of money made by the first season and movie.

We’ll now look at when Made in Abyss season 2 will be released, as well as whether or not there will be a season 3.

The Cast:

Made in Abyss Season 2 has a few new characters, including the whole cast and protagonist VAs from Season 1. Misaki Kuno, Yuka Terasaki, Hiroaki Hirata, and Mitsuki Saiga make their first appearances in the cast as Faputa, Vueko, Wazukyan, and Belief, respectively. In terms of the crew, we’ve added a few new members and shuffled a few others. Takumi Sakura has been promoted to prop designer for Made in Abyss Season 2, and Takeshi Takakura, the prop designer from Season 1, has been elevated to design leader.

Yuka Kuroda and Teru Sekiguchi are newcomers to the character designer and art director teams, respectively. Masayuki Kurosawa has joined the team as an editor, and Kadokawa will collaborate on music.

Season 2 of Made in Abyss brings back the original cast while also introducing new characters, which is excellent. Instead of too many cooks spoiling the soup in the kitchen, this should hopefully result in S1 becoming even better.

Release Date for Season 2 of Made In Abyss

Even if it is confirmed, Made in Abyss Season 2 has no release date other than 2022 as of December 2021. The second season of Made in Abyss, on the other hand, is expected to premiere on July 10, 2022.

It was just a matter of time before Made in Abyss got a second season, so the anime isn’t ended yet. This show is extremely profitable, however, there is currently insufficient source material for a third season.

So I think it’s safe to anticipate that we’ll get a release date for Made in Abyss Season 3 in the next three years. It takes 6 to 12 months on average for a new season to be released after it has been confirmed. That’s why July 10 2022 seems reasonable.

I assume Kadokawa would have mentioned the release date in the most recent trailer if it was April 2022. I’m curious to see if Kinema Citrus can retain the quality of the first season of the anime.

Many fans are hoping for a good adaptation of Made in Abyss in the second season, so let’s hope Kinema Citrus can provide. And based on the trailer, it appears to be just as good as the first season. We should learn more about the second season of Made in Abyss’ release date soon.

