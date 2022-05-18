Love Is War Season 3 Release Date: Are We Getting It or Not? Know Here!

The spring anime season of 2022 is rapidly coming, and Kaguya-same: Love Is War Season 3 has been added to the schedule. The much-anticipated third instalment of the romance anime promises to continue Kaguya’s (Aoi Koga/Alexis Tipton) and Miyuki’s (Makoto Furukawa/Aaron Dismuke) feud. When can fans look forward to it? Here’s when Kaguya-same: Love Is War Season 3 will be released, as well as the trailer and everything else we know about it.

Komi Can’t Communicate season 2 and Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie are two huge standouts in the Spring 2022 Anime season, which is shaping up to be a solid one for slice-of-life and romantic comedy enthusiasts.

The return of Kaguya-Sama Love Is War for the third season is perhaps the most eagerly anticipated. According to recent rumours, the show, created by A-1 Pictures, is based on Aka Akasaka’s great manga series, which is nearing its conclusion.

Anime lovers needn’t worry, though, because Kaguya-Sama Love Is War season 3 will adapt the highly awaited Devoted Hearts Festival arc, according to trailers. If you’re a fan, you won’t want to miss this. With that stated, here’s everything you need to know about season 3 of Kaguya-Sama Love Is War.

Season 3 of Kaguya-sama has begun.

The third season of Kaguya-Sama Love is War, titled Ultra Romantic, will air in Japan on April 8th.

After that, it’ll be released on a weekly basis, with possible breaks still to be determined.

Season 3 of Kaguya-sama – Episode List

The amount of episodes in Season 3 of Kaguya-same has yet to be confirmed. The past two seasons each had 12 episodes, so expect a similar number this time.

Kaguya-Sama Episode 1 The manga’s chapters 95, 102, and 117 will be covered in Love Is War Ultra Romantic. These are they:

Miko Inn is looking to be soothed.

Kaguya is completely unaware.

Chika Fujiwara Is Interested in Fighting.

Read More: Erased Anime Season 2 Release Date: Everything You Need to Know!

Analyze the Teaser Trailer

The teaser trailer is a one-of-a-kind creation that calls into question the entire premise of what a teaser trailer should be, just like the programme does, in every manner.

The teaser is a short episode that mocks the frenzy that anime and manga fans build up in preparation for a news release. The teaser takes a lighthearted approach to the trailer’s meta-commentary dilemma.

Read More: Kiss Him, Not Me Anime Season 2 Release Date: Renewed or Cancelled?

Laughable Meta Commentary

Shiragane develops an immediate attachment to the manga, and he binges it in its entirety as a new season, the third is revealed in the manga itself, which is quite meta of them to put it there.

After a few days have passed and the new season is ready to begin, Ishigami and Shiragane make an otaku confession about the anticipation they’ve been following since first reading the manga.

This is followed by Ishigami’s monologue, in which the seasoned fan declares himself all-powerful in front of Shiragane because he was the one who began reading the manga when no one else was.