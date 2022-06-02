Love Is War Anime Season 3 Release Date: Is This Series Coming in 2022!

The third season of the anime Kaguya-sama: Love is War has a release date! The show’s second season ended with a tease for a third season a couple of years ago. Last year, a third season was announced to be in the works, with a planned release date of Spring 2022. The new timetable for Kaguya-sama: Love is War’s third season is only a matter of weeks away, so fans now have a definite date for when they may see the show.

It has been announced that the third season of Kaguya Sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic- will premiere on April 8th. Although the licensing outside of Japan hasn’t been finalized, it’s safe to assume that Crunchyroll will continue to stream the upcoming season as they have in the past. Kaguya-sama: Love is War -Ultra Romantic- has released a new trailer to commemorate the announcement of the premiere date for the next season.

When can we expect the third season of Kaguya-sama: Love is War?

Season 3 of “Kaguya-sama: Love is War” has been confirmed for release on Funimation on October 25, 2020, as revealed on the official Twitter account for the series. There have been no updates after that announcement, so those who want to know when the new episodes will be released may have to rely on educated guesswork rather than official information.

An anime adaptation of “Kaguya-sama: Love is War” was first mentioned in May 2018 by Anime News Network. Season 4 was announced with no release date, although it aired on June 2022, seven months after the announcement.

Anime News Network reported in October 2019 that Season 2 would premiere in Japan seven months later, in April 2020, and this was confirmed in November of the same year.

As of October 25, 2020, there have been seven months without a word from the studio as to how long the show would be running. Unfortunately, it’s impossible to determine how the ongoing worldwide COVID-19 pandemic has affected the creation of “Kaguya-sama: Love is War,” but the series could be ready for an autumn or winter 2021 release. There’s a good chance it will air in early June 2022 if it misses both of those release dates.

Read More: Faraway Paladin Season 2 Release Date: Everything You Need To Know!

A Look at The Third Season Cast of Kaguya: Love Is War

No one knows for sure why the third season has been delayed, although some Reddit users speculate that the show’s insistence on employing the same voice actors may have something to do with it. To make sure all characters are voiced by the same actors, it’s likely that “Kaguya-sama: Love is War” Season 3 will feature familiar faces.

While Alexis Tipton will continue to voice Kaguya, her romantic interest and occasional antagonist, Miyuki, Aaron Dismuke will continue to voice her love interest and archenemies.

Chika, Kaguya’s assistant, will be dubbed by Jad Saxton, while Yu, the reclusive underclassman with an emo haircut, will be performed by Austin Tindle.

AmaLee and Bryn Apprill may reprise their roles as Kaguya’s personal helper Ai and confidant Nagisa, respectively, in the upcoming film. Tsubasa — also known as Kashiwagi’s boyfriend — will be played by Brandon McInnis in the anticipated English dub cast, which will also include narrator Ian Sinclair.

Read More: Golden Kamuy Season 4 Release Date: Is This Series Coming in 2022!

What Will Be the Focus of Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War Season 3?

However, despite the fact that “Love is War” maintains loyal to the original manga, it does so in a fashion that follows the story’s chronology, rather than the source material’s.

There are so many flashbacks to specific incidents in Kaguya’s and other characters’ pasts in the manga because it helps the anime convey the story more smoothly by including such times in the story. Somebody on Reddit even made a handy graph to show what episodes of Seasons 1-2 contain specific chapters.

When it came time to wrap off the manga, Season 2 focused on Chapters 100 and 101, which are known as the “Cell Phone Arc.” In Season 3, viewers can expect to see events like the midterm exams from Chapter 105, the Rap Battle from Chapter 108, and possibly even the multiple Christmas parties seen in Chapters 149–156 represented.